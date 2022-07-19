Buzzkill Wine Premiers Non-Alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzzkill , a breakthrough non-alcoholic wine brand, announced the launch of their debut offering – an alcohol-removed classic Sauvignon Blanc with notes of lemongrass, passionfruit, and citrus undertones. Crafted by a renowned in-house winemaker, Buzzkill is made with real California grapes that are harvested, crushed, and fermented locally. The wine is then gently heated to remove the alcohol, preserving the vibrant acidity and thirst-quenching properties.

The past two years have seen a surge in the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages. Consumers are demanding new alternatives particularly in the wine segment , and modern technology has made it possible to develop high quality products without sacrificing taste and authenticity.

Beyond the credibility of the liquid, Buzzkill empowers people to embrace alcohol moderation through a bold, unapologetic brand ethos. When developing the company's mission, Founder and CEO Molly Fedick set out to create a brand that defied conventions, appealed to the Genzennial consumer, and encouraged consumers to feel confident in their decision to not drink alcohol.

"We decided to embrace being a total Buzzkill," said Fedick. "Younger consumers are a major influence in the move to moderation, and we saw an opportunity to reflect their attitude of acceptance and rebel against current brand archetypes in a refreshingly real way."

Previously serving as Creative Director of dating app Hinge, Fedick is known for unconventional marketing and a bold approach. To bring the concept to life, Fedick tapped strategic design agency Thirst Craft, whose work for Brooklyn Brewery and Boston Beer Company fueled their recent rise to prominence.

Matt Burns, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Thirst said, "Our goal was to craft an identity and shelf presence that would immediately set the brand apart from its peers in the category. To us, naming the brand "Buzzkill" was a bold move that called for embracing the stereotype, turning its meaning on its head, and leaning into a rebellious and fun persona in the development of the brand. These would become ownable hallmarks to make evident across the entire brand experience."

Drawing from her prior accomplishments as a master meme marketer, having built campaigns for Hinge, Budweiser and Dunkin', Fedick expects social media to play a key role in brand discovery for Buzzkill. "I don't know of a medium that's more organically integrated into customer's lives than meme marketing. It's an incredibly potent touchpoint to build awareness and relatability."

Buzzkill is available for purchase at www.buzzkillwines.com and www.Boisson.nyc .

About Buzzkill

Buzzkill is a breakthrough non-alcoholic wine brand made locally in California. Crafted by a renowned in-house winemaker, Buzzkill is the highest-quality alcohol-removed wine you will find. Proudly women-owned, vegan, and gluten-free. For media inquiries, contact becky@buzzkillwines.com.

About Thirst

Thirst is a creative agency that builds creatively rare beverage brands, working with partners around the world from our Glasgow studio. Born from a love of beverages, we tell a brand's story with simplicity and clarity via beautiful creative.

Instagram: @thirstcraft

Website: Thirstcraft.com

