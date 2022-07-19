Cinema Verde Supports Employee Wellness Through Environmental Film Streaming

Gainesville, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinema Verde is on a mission to tackle climate anxiety, to foster exchange and environmental action. The art and environmental film festival of 13 years makes its award-winning films available on a new streaming platform.

Cinema Verde is a non-profit educational organization. The subscription revenue of the channel is paid out fully to the independent environmental filmmakers.

Subscriptions to the streaming environmental film festival are now made available as employee perks, giving businesses the opportunity to provide access to the platform by purchasing discounted team tickets. Subscription purchases as employee care packages may be tax deductible for businesses.

The film curation is spearheaded by Trish Riley, long-time environmental journalist and author, and founding director of Cinema Verde. Topics of the short and feature films and documentaries include biodiversity conservation, water quality protection, air quality, waste reduction, and social justice.

"Environmental awareness and education are at the core of our mission," says Riley and adds: "Learning about different and diverse parts of our world, practicing appreciation for our natural world, and observing different insights from our eco-filmmakers is a way to inspire change in times when the state of our world could easily cause us to freeze."

Cinema Verde festival films are based on the authentic storytelling of independent filmmakers who either offer an artistic way of spreading awareness for nature and society or explore and offer concrete solutions to some of the many environmental challenges we are facing. Featured indie eco filmmakers are speaking in roundtable talks on the streaming platform and are hosting Q&A's in the membership forum.

Cinema Verde partners with We Are Neutral as its sustainability partner to provide carbon-neutral streaming.

As businesses increasingly operate with remote and WFH teams, new ways of team building and employee benefits are in demand. Cinema Verde's offering is an opportunity to support and empower employees in their desire to pursue a green lifestyle at a time when anxiety about the health of our future can be debilitating.

Cinema Verde is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide environmental education to diverse audiences through film, arts and community events.

Cinema Verde is funded in part by Visit Gainesville, Alachua County and by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Cinema Verde is a Florida not-for-profit corporation designated as a 501(c)(3) public charity by the IRS: Contributions are tax deductible. Solicitation License# CH33749.

