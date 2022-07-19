Code Ocean Announces Open Science Library Allowing No-cost, Turn-key Replication of Computational Science Experiments

Unique Development and Library Platform Available Free to Researchers for Developing and Publishing Open Science Code That Is Ready to Run on AWS

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ocean, the developer of a novel computational research laboratory in the cloud, today announced the Open Science Library (OSL), a free research site for publishing and replicating computational research from some of the world's leading journals and by independent researchers. The OSL contains more than 3,000 published computational experiments that can be launched on Amazon Web Services (AWS), duplicated for further research, or fully exported to run on a local computing environment. In addition, the OSL has a collaborative space for teams to work together with more than 40,000 projects to date.

The Open Science Library is available to any scientific developer and authors publishing through journals such as Nature, IEEE, Elsevier, and others. Computational code is available from a wide spectrum of research areas including bioinformatics; biology; chemistry; computer science; earth science; economics; engineering; finance; mathematics; medical sciences; physics; and social sciences.

"The code for computational science is not easily accessible," said Simon Adar, Co-founder and CEO, Code Ocean. "With the Open Science Library, scientists publish both the traditional journal publication augmented with all the code and data required to duplicate the computational experiment and results. OSL is a form of Open Science that doesn't exist anywhere else. The computational code is ready run now or years from now, and can be exported to other environments using FAIR principles. We are proud to make this platform readily available in a way that is already bolstering research and discovery."

Far from a fledgling concept, the OSL is a growing platform with hundreds of users-per-day, recently surpassing a total of 3,000 published Compute Capsules ®. Code Ocean's Compute Capsule is a remarkable, new container technology for science that encapsulates a reproducible, archival, and executable version of a computational experiment. The Capsule combines the essential triplet of any computational research work: code, data, and computing environment. The Compute Capsule is built on FAIR principles, allowing easy migration of code and data across platforms.

Most science is not easily accessible because it typically requires obtaining the necessary source code, matching required packages, and building the application. For most scientists, the OSL makes building new science more practical since the Code Ocean platform provides the computational code in a ready-to-run, off-the-shelf format. Code Ocean grants up to 10 hours of free AWS time to researchers for development, testing, and reproducible runs of released Capsules. Scientists who are publishing in Nature, IEEE and AACR journals will have no computing hour limit.

OSL is comprised of two components – the ability to publish executable versions of experiments, allowing others to come back near-term or even years later to seamlessly run the same experiments in the cloud. Open Science Workbench enables researchers to design experiments, post the code, and publish to the world, all maintained by Code Ocean. Most importantly, this is not an archive, rather one can 'check out' content as with a traditional library.

Today's news represents continued momentum for the company, which recently announced Release 2.0 of the Code Ocean Computational Lab, the New Digital Lab for computational scientists. It's the first platform to incorporate both workflow pipelines as well as data science exploratory work targeted for the coding scientist. With Release 2.0, computational scientists can create, organize and share computational research in a streamlined and automated lab. By removing overhead tasks and simplifying collaboration, computational scientists can focus on science. With strong adoption in bio-pharma, the Code Ocean digital lab has proven its value in accelerating science and reducing the cost of research.

