Cynet Health Named in Top 20 Best Travel Nursing Companies for 2022 by BluePipes

STERLING, Va., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynet Health was recently recognized as one of The Best Travel Nursing Companies for 2022 by BluePipes. Cynet ranked #5 out of the top 20 awardees out of over 380 agencies reviewed. Every year BluePipes selects an elite group of 20 based on an intricate and complex scoring system. This year's process included aggregating over 108,000 reviews from 6 leading review sources for every travel nursing company they can find. For the full account, please see BluePipes' announcement on the program, the winners, and the detailed process.

Cynet Health recognized in Top 20 of The Best Travel Nursing Companies for 2022 by BluePipes

"We are beyond elated and proud to have made our début on the list for BluePipes' Best Travel Nursing Companies for 2022. Since its inception in 2016, Cynet Health has not only been growing rapidly but we have also been strengthening our intention every step of the way. That intention is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and within our communities. Inherently, this foundation exemplifies one of many positive impacts that our organization has had, which in turn translates to our dual commitment to both healthcare providers and healthcare clients. We attribute our success to our dedicated employees and their passion for excellence, their drive for meaningful results, and their desire to make a difference."

Co-CEO Nikhil "Nick" Budhiraja & Co-CEO Ashwani "Ash" Mayur, Cynet Health

Cynet Health is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing firms in the US providing Travel Healthcare services to countless hospitals, SNFs, clinics, labs, CROs, health & wellness centers, pharmacies, and other medical facilities across the United States. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, we are TJC-certified and a recognized Diversity Supplier.

A special thank you to BluePipes and their mission to simplify healthcare career management and employee onboarding. BluePipes is a healthcare career marketplace and networking platform. They provide healthcare professionals with a universal profile builder, résumé builder, credential management, pay calculator, job search and more. BluePipes provides employers with automated job importing, high-quality job applicants, sourcing tools, networking tools, and more.

