DOVE® ICE CREAM UNVEILS 'COOL-DOWN KIT' FOR INTERNATIONAL SELF-CARE DAY

Mars' DOVE® Ice Cream teams up with Feeling Fab Box for fans to relax, recharge and cool down in style this summer

NEWARK, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DOVE® Ice Cream announced a collaboration with female founded wellness and self-care company, Feeling Fab Box, to create a bespoke 'DOVE Ice Cream Cool-Down Kit'. The DOVE Ice Cream Cool-Down Kit is a mindfully crafted kit that encourages practicing self-care, taking a minute for yourself, and cooling down this summer, just in time for International Self-Care Day on Sunday, July 24.

Each DOVE Ice Cream Cool-Down Kit includes four curated beauty and self-care tools – including a spa headband, mini facial ice globes, a Gua Sha stone and an ice cooling handheld stainless steel roller – as well as a box of DOVEBAR Vanilla Ice Cream with Milk Chocolate. Each beauty item can rest in the freezer, alongside DOVEBAR Vanilla Ice Cream, to help maximize the self-care experience and beat the summer heat.

"The DOVE Ice Cream and Feeling Fab Box partnership celebrates International Self-Care Day, which happens in peak summer when we all deserve an inspired moment to relax and cool down," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "Mars hopes all of the refreshing items in our beautifully curated kit, including our deliciously cold DOVEBAR Vanilla Ice Cream, will help ice cream fans add to their self-care ritual. With women empowerment at the core of our DOVE brand, we're proud to partner with a women-owned business like Feeling Fab Box for this program and continue our ongoing support for women, both at home and in our cocoa-growing communities."

On Thursday July 21, just ahead of International Self-Care Day, self-care and ice cream enthusiasts will have the opportunity to get their hands on their own DOVE Ice Cream Cool Down Kit. For a chance to receive one of the kits, fans should head to www.feelingfabbox.com/dove_ice_cream at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, July 21. DOVE Ice Cream Cool Down Kits will be available on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.

DOVEBAR Vanilla Ice Cream is made with creamy vanilla ice cream and silky-smooth DOVE milk chocolate, making it the perfect treat for cooling down this summer. DOVE Ice Cream is available at retailers nationwide, so head to your local store to grab a box to add to your self-care routine. For more information on DOVE Ice Cream, visit DoveChocolate.com and follow DOVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

ABOUT FEELING FAB BOX

The Feeling Fab Box subscription was created to be a monthly reminder that it's ok to look after yourself. The monthly box helps you carve time for your own self-care by delivering natural skincare, beauty products, relaxation tools, and mindfulness guides to your door monthly.

For more information about Feeling Fab Box, please visit feelingfabbox.com. Join us on Instagram and Facebook .

