HUF x G-SHOCK PAY HOMAGE HUF'S SAN FRANCISCO ROOTS WITH COLLABORATIVE 20TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR TIMEPIECE

DOVER, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUF and G-SHOCK have come together to release a limited edition collaborative timepiece that pays homage to HUF's SF roots along with the skate and sneaker culture that both brands were built upon. The GA2100HUF-5A watch was created as a part of HUF's ongoing 20th Anniversary celebrations and collaborations, the HUF x G-SHOCK timepiece ties in design elements from both brands, like HUF's signature neon green accents and logo on the watch face and a special HUF 20th Anniversary logo engraved on the back of the iconic G-SHOCK watch silhouette. Paired with a classic G-SHOCK cognac brown wristband, the GA2100HUF-5A watch features special touches that loyal fans of both brands will recognize and appreciate.

"We're honored to continue our longstanding partnership with HUF with the release of this very special anniversary model. Known as a leader in streetwear and fashion, HUF fuses craftsmanship, design, and functionality into each creation. The latest design perfectly pairs the classic Californian skate culture that HUF was founded on with the signature durability that G-SHOCK is known for, creating a stand out timepiece that celebrates the best of both brands," said Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division.

The GA2100HUF-5A features a range of notable technical capabilities, including G-SHOCK's standard technology, which includes shock resistance, water resistance (200M), double LED light, daily alarms, full calendars, & more, as well as more advanced technical capabilities like G-SHOCK'S famous Carbon Core Guard structure, which enhances the toughness of the watch by protecting the module with a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case.

Set to release on July 21st, 2022, the HUF x G-Shock GA2100HUF-5A watch, which arrives in collectable, one-of-a-kind packaging inspired by San Francisco's city blocks, will retail for $140 USD and be available for purchase at the G-SHOCK Soho Store as well as through G-SHOCK'S website , HUF's website, flagship stores, and select HUF retailers partners.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed here . HUF also created a short video to showcase this collaboration which acts as a 20-year time capsule - taking viewers on an underground exploration of the brand's collaborative history.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

About HUF

Founded in 2002 by professional skateboarder Keith Hufnagel, HUF is a Los Angeles based manufacturer of premium footwear and apparel designed for contemporary skate and lifestyle. Inspired by Keith's unique experiences traveling the globe as a skateboarder—and represented by a world-renowned skate team & group of ambassadors—the clean, classic brand aesthetic of HUF embodies a diverse array of cultural inspirations and ideas.

What started as a small boutique on an offbeat block of San Francisco's Tenderloin District has now become one of the most recognized pioneering skateboard and lifestyle brands worldwide. Made by skateboarders, for skateboarders, HUF represents not only a more refined and forward-thinking skateboard brand, but also any individual inspired by the vast array of countercultures that parallel skateboard mentality.

