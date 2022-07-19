KRATON CORPORATION PUBLISHES 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report. It highlights Kraton's progress and approach to driving the integration of sustainability throughout the organization.

"At Kraton, we believe that a truly sustainable business must meet the changing expectations of its stakeholders, now and in the future. This belief guides Kraton to focus on advancing the circular economy through innovation and our product development. These efforts enable Kraton to deliver sustainable solutions that make a positive difference, providing value to our stakeholders," said Marcello Boldrini, Kraton's President Pine Chemicals, and co-Chief Executive Officer.

"Kraton's approach to sustainability is rooted in our values and dedication towards developing and investing in innovative technology and solutions, meeting the needs of our customers and helping them address the sustainability challenges facing our world today, "said Holger Jung, Kraton's President, Polymers, and co-Chief Executive officer.

The report outlines Kraton's sustainability initiatives, including progress on our multi-dimensional sustainability strategy, sharing new long-term targets for waste, water, and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. The report also shares Kraton's performance vs. critical targets, and our commitment against key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as adopted by the United Nations.

"We consistently reflect on opportunities to improve our strategy and operations to create a better future for tomorrow. This means concentrating our efforts on environmental stewardship, efficiency improvements, and decarbonization in our operations. In addition to being responsible stewards of the environment, Kraton also believes in fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace," added Nella van der Eerden, Global Sustainability Director.

Kraton's 2021 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards core option, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, the United Nations Global Compact, as well as recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets. Kraton produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide.

*Kraton and the Kraton logo are registered trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

