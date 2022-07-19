Mendocino Farms Brings a New Dining Destination to Plano Community with Legacy West Opening

Locals Can Make Their Taste Buds Smile with Free Entrée Grand Opening Offer

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? Mendocino Farms , the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is giving Plano a taste of its "Eat Happy" mantra with a new location at Legacy West (7700 Windrose Ave), opening on Tuesday, August 2. Mendocino Farms' expansion to Plano is part of a larger growth strategy for the area, bringing its total Dallas-Fort Worth locations to four.

Why is this important? Known for its approachably adventurous dishes, Mendocino Farms will bring a new, chef-driven experience to Legacy West, offering a convenient setting to enjoy a quality meal to satisfy every craving.

"Since Mendocino Farms entered the DFW market we had our sights set on Plano's diverse dining scene and look forward to providing a new flavorful spot for Legacy West shoppers and business district to enjoy," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "As experts in adventurous eating, our elevated menu will bring fellow foodies together over a leisurely meal while dining in, or an on the go lunch."

Plano residents can enjoy a special offer of a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening when they create a My Mendo account and select "DFW-Plano" as their favorite location before opening day.

Seeking to better the communities it serves, Mendocino Farms will donate 50% of opening day sales to La La Land Kind Café's We Are One project , helping solve the challenges DFW's foster youth encounter when pursuing education and employment. Additionally, Mendocino Farms is inviting local schools to host Give Back nights with them at the restaurant, where 50% of proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to the school (if hosted within the first three months).

What's good to eat? Inspired by global cuisine, Mendocino Farms' menu puts unique twists on sandwiches, salads and more. Crafted for the season, the Summer Street Corn with Chicken is back for a limited time, featuring al pastor chicken over creamy street corn, with poblano and onion rajas, cilantro, and jalapeno salsa verde on a toasted sesame roll. A year-round standout known for its various textures and flavors, the Avocado & Quinoa Superfood Ensalada takes chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa and millet, housemade superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans and jicama, red onions, grape tomatoes and avocado before being topped off with cilantro and cotija cheese under a hearty drizzle of chipotle vinaigrette.

The whole family can dine at Mendocino Farms with a kid's menu comprised of classics like air fried Crispy Chicken Tenders and Cheddar Cheese Quesadilla as well as limited-time soup offerings, such as the Chicken Tortilla Soup.

How/where can I get it? Order in-store, online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pick up or delivery, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery is available daily through third-party partners including UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates. Flexible catering options are also available for larger groups at schools, offices or community gatherings.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 48 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com.

