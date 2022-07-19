Resecurity® launched Digital Identity Protection to safeguard Fortune 500

California-based cybersecurity company will leverage billions of data points from the Dark Side of the Internet to protect consumers and businesses in North America with further expansion

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company, has announced its new Digital Identity Protection solution designed to monitor, inform, and protect individuals and businesses from data and identity theft. The AI-powered Digital Identity Protection solution leverages billions of data points from the dark side of the web and connects victims, fostering information exchange on potential indicators of compromise or data breach.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

Identity theft is the fastest-growing financial crime, with 10 million Americans falling victim to identity theft each year. With the rise of remote work and global digitalization, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting enterprises and their employees to profit from personal identification data or use it as an attack vector to enable larger-scale breaches. This has accelerated demand for scalable identity protection solutions with the global identity theft protection services market projected to grow from $11.39 billion in 2022 to $27.90 billion by 2029.

As a leader in cyber threat intelligence and risk management, Resecurity's Digital Identity Protection pulls from the billions of data points leveraged in its flagship software platforms to detect, identify, and triage possible threats to an individual's or employee's data or identity. Digital Identity Protection is available on via web browser and mobile app (via Apple Play and Google Play), allowing users and businesses to have real-time, contextualized insights into their personal identity.

"Resecurity is known for investigating complex data breaches and major cybersecurity incidents related to Fortune 500 corporations and government organizations. We have built a unique practice and knowledge base on how attackers steal data and the digital identity of users globally," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "We believe every user should have the right to protect their online identity. Our goal is to use this expertise to improve digital identity protection for Americans and deliver actionable solutions during this time of increased cybercrime."

The Digital Identify Protection solution leverages Resecurity's industry-leading threat intelligence data from dark web activity, data leaks, credentials compromise, hacking activity, cyberespionage, supply chain and third-party data breaches — all of which are catalysts for major security incidents. Resecurity has built one of the largest Dark Web intelligence repositories with over 3.4 billion records and has cyber intelligence analysts deployed across all continents to gather the most relevant and actionable data to help clients protect their business.

Comprehensive Protection and Information-Sharing Capabilities

Today, most identity protection tools track and notify users of potential risks, often leaving organizations affiliated with an attack vulnerable to long-term cyber risk. With this in mind, it's highly important for organizations to pivot from a particular employee compromise to risks associated with the entire company. In some cases, just one account could result in a major data breach leading to the exfiltration of sensitive data and affecting millions of other users.

Digital Identity Protection's threat notification and data sharing allows businesses to react quickly and score information about the affected consumers of their services. For large enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, there is a tailored offering to protect their employees and to gain more visibility into the digital threat landscape related to their enterprise ecosystem. For individuals, information-sharing also allows consumers to establish a transparent communication if a data breach occurs, to clarify potential risks to their own digital identity.

Currently, the solution is only available in the United States and considers local legislation and existing cybersecurity regulations related to data breach identification and PII data protection. Digital Identity Protection is already being leveraged in a partnership with US-based employee benefits brokers and providers of cyber insurance products to offer digital identity protection packages. The company plans to expand its latest solution to international markets via channel partners in the near future.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA) and Mexico (AmChamMX). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

