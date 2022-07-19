SmartBug Media® Picks Up Three New Comparably Awards in Best CEOs for Diversity, Leadership Team and CEOs for Women Categories

Awards Bring Leading Intelligent Inbound® Marketing Agency's Total Honors to 31 Comparably Awards Since 2018

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — earned three more Comparably awards last quarter. The company ranked No. 15 on the "Best Leadership Team" list, while SmartBug's® CEO Jen Spencer ranked No. 31 and No. 71, respectively, on the "Best CEOs for Women'' and "Best CEOs for Diversity" lists.

SmartBug Media® earned three Comparably awards for Q2 2022. The company ranked No. 15 on the “Best Leadership Team” list, while SmartBug’s® CEO Jen Spencer ranked No. 31 and No. 71, respectively, on the “Best CEOs for Women'' and “Best CEOs for Diversity” lists. (PRNewswire)

"Build Belonging means we're our real, whole selves every day, and we celebrate that our differences make us better."

In earning these prestigious awards, which are based on employee sentiment, SmartBug joins some of the world's largest companies and most recognizable names, such as IBM, ADP, Uber, Elsevier, Adobe, HubSpot, RingCentral and Farmers Insurance. These new recognitions bring SmartBug's total to 31 Comparably awards earned since 2018.

Since its founding in 2008, SmartBug has operated as a fully remote agency and has experienced sustained growth, expanding to more than 180 full-time employees across 35 states and in five countries. Enabling an environment that supports work-life balance is at the foundation of the company's values, along with creating a welcoming environment for everyone. In 2021, SmartBug added a seventh core value , Build Belonging, and actively reviewed its recruiting process for ways to get career opportunities in front of a more diverse audience.

"Diversity and equity have been key areas of focus for us over the past few years, and, while there is still much work to be done, we have made progress and this recognition reflects that," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "Build Belonging means we're our real, whole selves every day, and we celebrate that our differences make us better."

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com within the past 12 months. Winners, which must meet a minimum threshold of current employee participation, were determined based on feedback measuring how female employees rate their CEO, how employees of color rate their CEO and how employees rate their company executives.

"Great companies are driven by strong leaders who bring out the best in their teams," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "SmartBug's multiple wins is a testament to how its leaders truly lead by example. Employees consistently applaud the leadership team's focus on transparency, empathy, and workplace culture excellence."

There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required. To see the full list of award-winning companies and to learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog .

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual "Best Places to Work" series.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as a Master Elite partner of Klaviyo.

Founded in 2008 as one of the few fully remote agencies, SmartBug is an innovator and trusted authority on creating life-work harmony for its 180-plus employees spread across 35 states and five countries. The company that implemented quarterly Certification Days to foster continuous learning and career development has won two Great Place to Work® and 26 Comparably awards. It has also been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list three years in a row. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. Its services include inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:

Katie Quaranta

PR Manager

SmartBug Media, kquaranta@smartbugmedia.com

SmartBug Media® is a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartBug Media