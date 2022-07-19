TRUEGREEN BOLSTERS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF ELIZABETH PECIKONIS IN KEY PRODUCT ROLE

New hire's extensive industry experience in platform development and customer strategy will accelerate business success for fast-growing cannabis tech leader

WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueGreen, a leading technology solution for the cannabis industry, announced today the appointment of Elizabeth Pecikonis as Director of Platform.

Pecikonis joins TrueGreen from LeafLogix, a Dutchie Company, where she was responsible for leading development and enhancement efforts for the Leaflogix POS and all client training and support. She has extensive experience in product management and business analysis, having successfully designed and implemented process improvement technology solutions in cannabis, health care and government.

Pecikonis' appointment follows several recent executive additions at TrueGreen including industry veteran Katherine Lagow as company president. Pecikonis will work closely with Lagow and Chief Operating Officer Mark Donovan to enhance and deliver the company's industry-leading efficiency and engagement technology platform for the cannabis industry.

"Elizabeth brings a rare combination of customer insight, technical expertise and both government regulatory and commercial experience that will further accelerate growth and delivery of our transformational TrueGreen platform for brands, dispensaries and consumers," said Chris Quinlan, founder and CEO of TrueGreen.

"I'm excited to be joining TrueGreen at such a pivotal time in the company's expansion as we scale our technology solutions for a cannabis industry eager for new platforms that harness the power of data more effectively – making their businesses more efficient and profitable," said Pecikonis.

At Leaflogix, Pecikonis led the oversight and management of the LeafLogix Register including design, development, and quality assurance teams. She spearheaded development of new features including competitive analytics and state regulations and partnered closely with the user experience teams. Earlier in her career she was lead business analyst and project manager in the Ohio Department of Commerce's Medical Marijuana Control Program. She is a graduate of Ohio University.

This appointment supports TrueGreen's strategic growth initiative, expanding its alignment with industry and global experts and partners, as the organization works tirelessly towards its goal to provide technology solutions to enhance and transform the cannabis space.

For more on Elizabeth Pecikonis go to Elizabeth Pecikonis | LinkedIn

