Tuya Launches BornSmart campaign with US Partners LaView, G-Home by Gabba Goods, Lumary

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12, 2022, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading IoT development platform service provider, joined hands with its 3 U.S. partners—LaView, G-Home by Gabba Goods, and Lumary—for a social media campaign to promote smart home products.

Under the theme BornSmart, the marketing campaign initiated by Tuya aims to promote smart devices to local markets worldwide in eye-catching and interactive ways. The theme was drawn from the idea that smart devices are "born smart" because of built-in AI. Going live on Amazon's Prime Day 2022, the campaign will last until mid-August and will be held in several countries including the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, Singapore, India, Thailand, Mexico, and Brazil.

LaView, a well-known U.S.-based company specializing in smart home consumer electronics. highlights their best-selling white noise machine, the White Noise Light Y2, during the campaign.

The White Noise Light Y2 is easy-to-use and it comes with 25 built-in soothing sounds and music combined with 8 built-in unique light shows and sound themes. It can be controlled via the LaView App to adjust brightness, volume, timer, and scene modes. The Smart Alarm Clock function includes a Sunrise Alarm with a gradual sunrise lighting effect and peaceful sounds to help users wake up refreshed; a customizable sleep routine mode simulating sunset can help users fall asleep naturally.

G-Home by GabbaGoods is a global consumer electronics company servicing major retailers for over 10 years, providing trendy everyday consumer electronics. For the BornSmart campaign, the company presents its smart light bulb and smart plug.

The Smart Light Bulbs support 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi and are compatible with Bluetooth. The product can be controlled via an App voice command via Alexa or Google Assistant; users can dim, turn on or off or change the colors of the light bulb remotely, enjoying the freedom of intelligent home lighting from anywhere.

The Smart Plug connects to the internet through 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi without hub or subscription required. Simply plug it into an outlet, connect a device to the smart plug, and users can wirelessly control home appliances whenever and wherever. with the timer function, the smart plug can reduce energy consumption by preventing appliances from overcharging and overheating.

Lumary is a top seller in smart recessed lighting and a provider of high-end smart lifestyles with more than 400 patents in the smart home field. The company brings three of its highly-rated lighting products to the BornSmart campaign: the Smart Recessed Slim LED Panel Light, the Smart Outdoor String Light, and the Smart Gimbal Recessed Light.

All 3 products provide users with 16 million colors, 1%-100% brightness, and 8 scene modes. All are not only controllable via an App but also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so a simple voice command can turn the lighting on or off and adjust different colors. The Outdoor String Light is IP66 Waterproof and it comes with a durable cable for safe outdoor use. The Smart Gimbal Recessed Light is 90° tilt and full 360° swivel adjustable.

Recognizing the growing demand for smart devices in the U.S., LaView, G-Home by GabbaGoods, and Lumary have partnered with Tuya on their way to product smartization. With more than 582,000 developers from over 200 countries and regions and more than 2,200 product categories on the Tuya platform, joining hands with Tuya means joining an ecosystem of abundant resources.

Tuya has established a thriving IoT ecosystem by forging alliances with market leaders worldwide and has put continuous efforts into growing its global businesses. These diverse partnerships have not only made the Tuya platform a one-stop destination for all smart home needs but also helped Tuya bring value to users, business partners, and the IoT industry.

