AXS Investments Named 2022 Annual "Wealthies" Awards Finalist in Three Categories

AXS named Alternative Asset Manager Finalist, and AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) named to shortlist of finalists in two key asset management categories

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today announced the firm and its fast-growing inflation-sensitive ETF (PPI) have been named finalists in the Wealth Management "Wealthies" awards in the following three categories:

Alternatives

ETFs

New Product Development

PPI's selection as a finalist in multiple categories is notable given the record-breaking number of nominations received this year, with nearly 1,000 entries from more than 350 companies, according to the awards organizers. Finalists were decided by a panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry, with winners to be announced on September 8, 2022.

"We are very pleased to be named a finalist in not just one but three categories for this year's Wealthies Awards. Investor response to our PPI ETF has been very strong this year, so to also be recognized by others in the industry for this fund is an honor," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "We wish all the Finalists the best of luck, and we're excited to continue building out the AXS lineup, offering unique and innovative funds that create new and improved access for individuals to alternative exposures for best navigating the 'New Normal' markets in 2022 and beyond."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

There is no guarantee the sectors or asset classes the advisor identifies will benefit from inflation. Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in one or more sectors than many other funds, and thus will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those sectors.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the midpoint between the bid and ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.

