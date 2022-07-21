Better Bears Products Now Available in Over 1,400 Retail Locations Across Canada - Sights Now Set on US Expansion

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Candyverse Brands Inc. ("Candyverse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to its March 23rd, 2022 news release confirming that its Better Bears™ products continue to see rapid distribution expansion and are now available in 1,434 retails locations across Canada.

The Company is finalizing opportunities for further expansion of retailers including initial significant expansion into the US market and will be providing further details in the coming weeks.

To view all current retail locations please visit our Better Bears Store Locator:

Store Locator – Better Bears Foods

Jeff O'Neill, President of the Company commented "We have been working diligently to expand our retail footprint to prepare for the launch of our additional pipeline of product innovations and continue to execute on our vision and live up to our Better name."

About Candyverse Brands Inc.

Candyverse Brands Inc. is leading the future of snacking through innovative plant-based, low-sugar and planet-friendly snack brands. The Candyverse portfolio currently consists of the wholly owned Better Bears brand of all-natural plant-based low sugar gummy bears. The Company is currently in the process of launching more brands in the future. Candyverse products fill key unmet needs in modern nutrition that sees a larger focus on healthier options and better ingredients.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's expectations concerning the expansion of the Company's retail network in Canada and the United States, as well as all other statements that are not historical in nature.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Certain assumptions in respect of continued demand, and growth in demand, for the Company's products; that future added production capacity will enable us to increase our sales volume, that we do not experience material interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19, our ability to retain key personnel, the availability of labour, and changes and trends in our industry or the global economy are material assumptions made in preparing forward-looking statements or information and management's expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: changes in consumer demand, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; regulatory changes in the Company's primary markets and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's contracted production facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

