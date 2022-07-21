Calumet to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 5, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announced today that it plans to report results for the second quarter 2022 on August 5, 2022. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for August 5, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available at http://calumetspecialty.investorroom.com/events. For those wishing to dial into the call, please pre-register by following the link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf8770ef9380a4e13a5d61119e9763d3b. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

