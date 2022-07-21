Nutrabolt Appoints Wendy C. Unglaub to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global active health and wellness company, today announces the appointment of Wendy C. Unglaub, Vice President, Chief Tax Officer and Principal Tax Counsel at General Mills, to the company's board of directors. Unglaub, an expert in audit and risk management, talent development, strategic planning, financial policy, and compliance, will join an esteemed group of directors, all of whom play a pivotal role in positioning Nutrabolt for long-term success.

"Wendy's high-energy, high-performance reputation is an excellent fit for Nutrabolt, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to our board of directors," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt. "We expect for her strong strategic financial expertise – paired with a passion for building great culture – to prove transformational in our next phase of growth."

In her role leading the global tax function at General Mills, Unglaub oversees an international and U.S.-based team of professionals responsible for all aspects of the company's tax profile from compliance to risk management to litigation to identifying solutions to business needs. Prior to joining General Mills, Unglaub served in a variety of leadership positions at Ecolab, Microsoft Corporation, and Cargill.

"Nutrabolt's passion for performance and dedication to innovation elevates the playing field for companies in the active health and wellness space, and I'm excited to be part of their high-growth culture," says Unglaub.

Unglaub is committed to advancing DEI transformation through her role as the Co-Chair of the Women Officers' Group at General Mills and Executive Co-Sponsor of the PoC Network within the company's finance organization. She is also active with multiple professional organizations, including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Alliance for Competitive Taxation, National Association of Manufacturers, United States Council on International Business, and the Minnesota Women's Economic Roundtable.

Unglaub joins a diverse, highly engaged, and talented board of directors who are focused on a results-driven approach to Nutrabolt's growth while simultaneously navigating today's ever-evolving global business environment.

