IRRAS AB publishes Interim Report for the period January to June 2022

Continued progress during Q2 2022

" The second quarter of 2022 provided the latest data point to confirm IRRAS' progress toward becoming a leader in neurocritical care. Q2 represented the 8th consecutive quarter of revenue growth for our company, and our revenue of MSEK 9.7 (5.1) represents 13% growth over Q1 2022 and 90% growth from the same period last year."

" Between normalized commercial activity, the initiation of the DIVES trial, and the stabilization of the company's financial future, critical progress has been made, and, now, our focus can shift to taking the important next steps in an aggressive, yet judicious, manner."

Will Martin, CEO of IRRAS

Second quarter, April – June 2022

Net revenue amounted to SEK 9.7 million (5.1).

Operating loss (EBIT) amounted to SEK -35.8 million (-26.7).

Loss after tax amounted to SEK -36.9 million (-27.1).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.46 (-0.40).



Period, January – June 2022

Net revenue amounted to SEK 18.4 million (9.1).

Operating loss (EBIT) amounted to SEK -69.5 million (-66.0).

Loss after tax amounted to SEK -70.3 million (-66.0).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.97 (-0.99).



Significant events during the quarter

Short-term financing agreement of MSEK 30 secured

A short-term financing agreement with Bacara Holdings, IRRAS' largest shareholder, provided MSEK 30 to cover the working capital needs until completion of the long-term financing.

Business update and new financial targets

IRRAS provided updated financial targets to provide long-term direction to investors prior to announcement of its financing plan.

IRRAS intends to carry out a rights issue of up to MSEK 215

The rights issue is intended to provide sufficient capital for the company to successfully implement its growth strategy.

The proposed rights issue is 77 percent through subscription and guarantee commitments, representing issue proceeds of at least MSEK 166.

First patients enrolled in new core clinical study, DIVES

The DIVES ( D eployment of I rrigating Intra v entricular Cath e ter S ystem ) clinical study is being conducted at Mt. Sinai Health System in New York , and will assess the effectiveness of IRRAflow versus standard EVD treatment.

The first IRRAflow patient was successfully treated in just 67 hours, a significant reduction compared with the hospital's historic data for ICU and hospital length of stay.

The report is available on the company's website: https://investors.irras.com/en/reports-presentations.

Q2 Report 2022 – conference call and audiocast

IRRAS will host a conference call and an online presentation of its Q2 2022 interim report on July 22 at 09.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Sweden: +46 8 50 51 63 86

UK: +44 203 198 4884

US: +1 412 317 6300

Pin code: 8395073#

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

USA

Will Martin

President and CEO

ir@irras.com

Europe

Sten Gustafsson

Director, Investor Relations

sten.gustafsson@irras.com

+46 102 11 5172

This document is considered information that IRRAS is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on July 22, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (CET).

