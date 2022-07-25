Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

KeyBanc 23 rd Annual Technology Leadership Forum ( Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. MDT ( 4:00 p.m. EDT ) in Vail, CO. https://wsw.com/webcast/key23/pega/1652438 ). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled forat) in

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference ( Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:05 a.m. EDT ( 6:05 a.m. PDT ). https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer23/pega/2739165 ). The virtual Pega presentation is scheduled forat).

Archives of the presentations will be available from the Investors page of Pega's website for a limited time.

