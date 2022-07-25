TEAMSTERS LOCAL 377 TO PROTEST OUTSIDE OF YOUNGSTOWN CITY HALL

Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Street Dept. Demanding that the City Return to Negotiations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers employed by the Youngstown Street Dept. who are represented by Teamsters Local 377 will be protesting outside of city hall on Monday, July 25 at 3:30pm. The workers are protesting a proposal to impose a contract on them after they voted it down and the refusal of city negotiators to return to bargaining so an agreement amenable to both sides can be reached.

Who:       

Youngstown Street Dept. workers, Teamsters and their allies

Where:     

Youngstown City Hall


26 South Phelps Street
Youngstown, OH 44503

When:       

Monday, July 25 at 3:30pm EST

Interviews: 

available upon request

Visuals:       

signs, posters

Teamsters Local 377 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northeastern Ohio.

Contact:
Steven Anzevino, (330) 623-0377 
stevenanzevino@gmail.com

