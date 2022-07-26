LINDA DUPREE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF NCSOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; ALAN MILES, BOARD CHAIR, TO BECOME NEW CEO

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSolutions (NCS), a leading company for improving advertising effectiveness, announced today that Linda Dupree, chief executive officer, NCSolutions, will be retiring later this year. Alan Miles, who has served as chair of the NCS Board of Directors, is replacing her as chief executive officer, effective immediately. The coming months will serve as a transition period with Dupree remaining on as his advisor.

Dan Malmed, managing director of agency sales at Nielsen, will join NCS as chief revenue officer. Malmed replaces Lance Brothers, who recently announced his departure. In related changes, Jamie Moldafsky, chief marketing and communications officer at Nielsen, will replace Miles as chair of the NCS Board while retaining her responsibilities at Nielsen.

Dupree, a nearly 30-year veteran of the advertising, research and marketing industries, joined NCS as CEO in April 2019 as the company's first female CEO. With her hands-on leadership style, she is credited with providing stability and direction to the organization. She helped her teams to launch several significant product initiatives and expand the use of machine learning – all while scaling and building out the company's top-notch product, sales, consulting and marketing teams. The organization flourished under her watch to add significant client relationships, win marketing awards and drive growth, even in the height of the pandemic.

Previously, Dupree worked for seven years at Nielsen where she served as senior vice president, Client Solutions, during which she managed relationships across the largest U.S. media companies. Dupree also has served as executive vice president of Sales and Marketing at both Innerscope Research and Arbitron (both now part of Nielsen). During her 19+ year tenure at Arbitron, she became an early proponent of advanced audience targeting through her leadership of Project Apollo, an influential joint venture that served as the backbone of return on advertising spend (ROAS) solutions. Dupree has also held management positions with Grey Advertising and Stroh Brewery Company.

"My time at NCS has been among the most rewarding in my career," said Dupree. "I'm in awe of my astute colleagues throughout the NCS organization who have given their heart, spirit, and hard work to build one of the most premier and accomplished organizations I have had the pleasure to work with. I can't wait to watch how the brand continues to define the next chapter of advertising effectiveness."

NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM

Miles, who spent nearly 30 years in the media and marketing industries, has worked at Nielsen for 11 years and has been executive vice president of Commercial Operations and Strategic Partnerships, where he worked with some of Nielsen's largest media client relationships delivering audience measurement, advertising effectiveness and social media solutions across TV and digital platforms. He has been an NCS board member since December 2019 and the board chair since January 2021.

His background includes serving as a principal of IBB Consulting Group, where he led strategy consulting engagements focused on new product development and business transformation; senior analyst, Equity Research, Media Sector for Barclays Capital; vice president, strategy at Time Warner; and associate principal for McKinsey & Company. His responsibilities at Nielsen will be transitioned in the coming weeks.

"As chair of the NCS board over the past several years, I have witnessed firsthand the strength of the NCS brand in the marketplace and admired the passion of the NCS team to deliver on its mission of next-level advertising effectiveness solutions," said Miles. "I've been a strong admirer of Linda's can-do approach and am genuinely humbled to succeed her as CEO, support the NCS team and continue to build out the company's proud tradition and culture of excellence she has helped to instill."

Dan Malmed has worked at Nielsen for more than two decades. As a senior leader within Nielsen's agency division, he has been responsible for strategy, sales and go-to-market planning for Nielsen's full suite of solutions including local/national television, audio and digital measurement services. Additionally, he has actively worked with the Nielsen Incubator to evaluate the market viability of products and bring new digital solutions to fruition.

Jamie Moldafsky is a three-decade marketing veteran who joined Nielsen in November 2020 from Wells Fargo & Co. where, for nine years, she was responsible for the full scope of marketing, including global brand strategy and management, product marketing, media, research and analytics, meetings, events and sponsorships and reputation. Before Wells Fargo, she held a series of senior marketing, communications and general management roles at American Express, Charles Schwab and Whirlpool Corp. Moldafsky serves and has served on a number of corporate and nonprofit boards, including RRDonnelly (before it was taken private earlier this year), No Barriers USA, Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco, Wharton Executive MBA and Wharton Customer Analytics, where she serves as chairperson of the advisory board.

ABOUT NCSOLUTIONS (NCS)

NCS makes advertising work better. Our unrivaled data resources powered by leading providers combine with scientific rigor and leading-edge technology to empower the advertising ecosystem to create and deliver more effective advertising. With NCS's proven approach, brands achieve continuous optimization everywhere ads appear through purchase-based audience targeting and sales measurement solutions that have impacted billions in media spend for our customers. NCS has offices in NYC, Chicago, Tampa and Cincinnati. NCS is a joint venture company with Nielsen as the majority owner. Visit us at ncsolutions.com to learn more.

