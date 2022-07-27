ActionIQ CX Hub Receives Product of the Year Award for Innovation Technology

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group named the AIQ CX Hub Product of the Year in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers. The AIQ CX Hub received the Product of the Year Award in the Insights & Analysis category.

(PRNewsfoto/ActionIQ) (PRNewswire)

ActionIQ helps enterprises pull together fragmented customer insights and putting impactful CX in motion with an extensible AIQ CX Hub powered by a CDP.

"We are proud to receive the 2022 Product of the Year Sales & Marketing Technology Award in the Insights and Analysis category," said Tasso Argyros, Co-Founder and CEO at ActionIQ. "Customer data is the foundation of CX, and a great CX solution requires lots of data processing horsepower, ability to handle many different data types and data access and usability for non-technical users. The AIQ CX Hub is the only solution that can combine the full historical customer profile with real-time events – leveraging both known and anonymous customer and account data – to decision and orchestrate the next best experience or customer journey."

"We are proud to reward and recognize ActionIQ for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

To learn more about ActionIQ, please visit here.

About ActionIQ

AIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, The New York Times, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contacts

Maria Jimenez

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

1 909-529-2737

jmaria@bintelligence.com

Dusya Broytman

Director, Corporate Communications

ActionIQ

dusya.broytman@actioniq.com

+1-201-707-2334

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ActionIQ