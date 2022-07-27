LANCASTER, Pa., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial Home Loans (Geneva) announces that one of their Lancaster, Pennsylvania branches, headed by Christopher Daub, has been awarded Best of Lancaster County 2022 for Mortgage Services by Susquehanna Style Magazine. The consumer driven award is a testament to the branch's dedication and commitment to their borrowers and their market.

Geneva Financial Pennsylvania Branch Named Best of Lancaster County 2022 for Mortgage Services Headed by Christopher Daub (PRNewswire)

A local Susquehanna Valley magazine, Susquehanna Style Magazine is known for sharing the region's unique flair. Each year the Lancaster community comes together to vote for their favorite local businesses in nearly every category and recognize them for their outstanding service. Past clients from across the county came forward to distinguish Christopher Daub and his branch for their exceptional work.

"We want to be our community's trusted mortgage team that they come to on their homeownership journey." Lancaster Branch Team Leader Christopher Daub stated. "We are beyond thankful that our clients have recognized us for our work in the community, and we are excited to continue helping Pennsylvanians find a home in Lancaster County."

With more than 150 branches in nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. If you need help navigating the current market, connect with your local Geneva Financial location to start the conversation and read more about Geneva's full product lineup at https://www.genevafi.com/loan-products/.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is also currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geneva Financial