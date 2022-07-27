GLOBAL DEBUT: LADY GAGA'S FIRST-EVER "GET READY WITH ME" MAKEUP TUTORIAL, EXCLUSIVELY ON SEPHORA YOUTUBE USING HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA CLEAN ARTISTRY MAKEUP

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of reinventing herself and makeup trends, Lady Gaga, founder of Haus Labs clean makeup reveals her tips, tricks and makeup artistry skills in her FIRST-EVER self-application "Get Ready With Me" makeup tutorial - exclusively on Sephora's YouTube channel.

The video showcases a transitional makeup routine, showing users how to take an everyday, accessible, glowy look to a vibrant work of art using seven new Haus Labs products. Lady Gaga unveils her routine in stages, sharing that "makeup is all about building and all about artistry," inviting consumers to go from one look to another, even on the same day.

"I can't thank the beauty community enough for the way that you have inspired me for so many years to be myself and love who I am and be proud. And it took us a few years, but I feel like I finally realized that the makeup company that I wanted to build was a makeup company that made makeup that mattered. Makeup that's good for your skin. Makeup that's clean and good for the planet, and makeup that is colorful and doesn't compromise color for your values." - Lady Gaga, Founder, Haus Labs

With all product categories racking up multiple 5-star reviews and over 100k loves, the collection has been flying off Sephora shelves - various shades of Optic Intensity Eco Liners, Bio-Radiant Gel Highlighters, Le Monster Lip Crayons and PhD Lip Oils selling out multiple times. Haus Labs delivers high-performance, high-tech and high-pigment makeup with skincare benefits (from proprietary and or patent-pending ingredients), and is created with kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan. The brand launched June 9 exclusively on sephora.com, sephora.ca and 25 select US and CAN stores along with a newly revamped hauslabs.com and will expand to 500 Sephora stores this Fall.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA is a new CLEAN makeup brand powered by innovation – delivering high-tech, high-pigment, high-performance products that are proprietary, first-to-market or patent-pending, infused with skin-loving ingredients. HAUS LABS celebrates all ages, shapes, sizes, colors, genders, identities and artistry skill sets. Created with kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan. ONLY at Sephora U.S. and Canada and hauslabs.com, where $1 from every purchase goes to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, supporting mental health.

