Institutional Web3 Protocol Kapital DAO Launches Gaming Asset Management Tech to the Public

The Kapital DAO's protocol, designed to enable organizational web3 gaming at any scale, is now live and open for public use.

NEW YORK , July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 gaming asset management protocol Kapital DAO is now open to the public, enabling institutions en-mass like guilds, corporates, and investment funds to deploy multi-billion dollar scale scholarship operations at the click of a button. The protocol has already onboarded top global guilds and has a waitlist of over 50+ games looking to get listed for permissions.

The Kapital DAO is the leading provider of web3 gaming asset management tech, enabling full delegation/scholarship of gaming assets to sub-managers and players (including gaming assets that do not have native "scholarship" functions). The protocol is already live with multiple guilds scaling into thousands of scholars. Crucially, the Kapital DAO is not a lending protocol, and does not wrap NFTs, as that greatly hinders scalability by needing significant labor from game partners. Because the tech works at the wallet level, the protocol seamlessly works in every game on any chain. The Kapital DAO is looking to enable the next investment fund sized web3 gaming enterprises across creator guilds, play to earn guilds, and competitive esports brands as they deploy into new web3 games.

The Kapital DAO public launch will enable all guilds and games to have access to the Kapital DAO's protocol. Guilds will be able to leverage the protocol's asset management features and data-driven admin tools to efficiently run their guilds, and will be able to focus on providing a best-in-class experience for their players. As a result, they will be more empowered to allocate significant capital to the best web3 gaming experiences, many of which have already begun onboarding themselves onto the Kapital DAO protocol.

"The ecosystem of guilds, players, and games currently has an immense amount of friction that hinders discovery, capital allocation, and convenience," said Sam Peurifoy, CEO of Playground Labs. "The Kapital DAO's protocol is our first major step towards eliminating that friction and powering organizational web3 gaming."

The Kapital DAO aims to onboard the next billion players into web3 gaming through scalable and trustless operational infrastructure, as well as large scale internal asset deployment and esports participation within key blue-chip gaming ecosystems. Through close industry partnerships, the Kapital DAO secures robust connections to key smart contracts and public data sources to provide guilds on its platform with a full suite of operational tooling to cover everything from analytics to payouts. For more information, visit www.kapital.gg .

Playground Labs brings digital productivity to life in the metaverse. By developing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and play-to-earn gaming products within the virtual world, Playground Labs builds next-generation infrastructure for the metaverse economy and enables everyone to generate real economic utility by playing the games they love. For more information, visit www.playgroundlabs.io .

