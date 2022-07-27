TEAMSTERS APPLAUD CITY OF RICHMOND FOR LEGALIZING PUBLIC SECTOR BARGAINING RIGHTS

Recently Enacted Measure is a Victory for Working Families

RICHMOND, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters are lauding Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the Richmond City Council for unanimously passing an ordinance that will extend collective bargaining rights to the city's municipal workers in response to mobilization by city workers, union members, and community allies. The ordinance is a major victory for working families in the city and represents the largest expansion of workplace rights in the city in nearly half a century.

"The Teamsters were there every step of the way working with the mayor and the council on crafting this ordinance, and it was an honor to do on behalf of these workers," said Brian Peyton, President of Teamsters Local 322 in Richmond. "Congratulations to these workers for securing collective bargaining rights. Throughout the pandemic and to this very day they made sure that the city where we live, work and play was able to stay safe, clean and healthy. They deserve the freedom to negotiate a union contract just as much as anyone in the private sector."

The new law gives city workers the freedom to join a union and negotiate with their employer over wages, benefits, and working conditions after 45 years of not being afforded that right. Under the ordinance, municipal workers will be divided into five different bargaining units – police, fire and emergency services, labor and trades, professional staff and administrative and technical employees.

"Having five separate bargaining units is the best outcome for city workers," Peyton said. "It will give them greater freedom of choice and more opportunities to address the issues that are specific to their crafts when they go to negotiate with the city. We look forward to continuing to have conversations with workers in order to address their issues."

Based in Richmond, Teamsters Local 322 represents workers in a wide variety of fields throughout the city and surrounding communities.

