Virtue Capital Management ranked among the Top 50 Fastest Growing RIA Firms  

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue Capital Management (VCM), a full service, independent, Registered Investment Advisory firm, has been ranked #29 among the top 50 fastest-growing RIA firms in the country by Financial Advisor magazine after growing by 53% year over year. This is the 5th consecutive year that VCM has been ranked among the fastest growing RIA firms. VCM has also made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list for a fourth consecutive year.

Co-Founder and CEO, Jeremy Rettich, explains that "The past few years have been a complex time for investors as well as many advisors. At VCM, we are focused on proactively seeking solutions to grow and protect their assets and their legacy. Our offerings of strategic, dynamic, and tactical money management, turnkey marketing support, comprehensive technology stack, and back-office support have improved each year. With over 100 affiliated advisors and 25 Registered Investment Advisory relationships our focus has been to empower advisors to do what they do best which is serve existing clients, meet with prospective clients, and develop relationships, while our team does the majority of the heavy lifting behind the scenes, allowing advisors to maintain and grow their practice," Rettich said. VCM has been built to scale and strives to continue growing organically and through acquisitions. "It has been inspiring and energizing to see how the VCM platform has continued to evolve and grow with an ever-changing industry. Our services have grown in demand from the individual investor and for our independent advisers who are diverging from the traditional brokerage channel. We believe VCM will continue to grow exponentially and that our journey has just begun."

About Virtue Capital Management

Founded in 2013, Virtue Capital Management (VCM) is a client-centric, hands-on Registered Investment Advisory (RIA)/Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) firm that allows advisors to choose from proven, specialized financial models addressing each client's unique investment goals, while providing exceptional back-office support, a dedication to quality service, advanced marketing techniques and next generation technology that will result in advisors growing their businesses. VCM is committed to bringing dynamic, scrupulously researched investment techniques, strategies and portfolios to investment advisors and their clients.

Investment Advisory services offered through Virtue Capital Management, LLC (VCM); a SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

