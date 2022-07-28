Hawx Pest Control Expands Green Smart Program

Working to improve the environment by switching to hybrid vehicles

OGDEN, Utah, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawx, a national pest control company, has committed to being an industry leader in using hybrid vehicles to power its fleet. The company is previously known for its partnership with One Tree Planted in which it planted a tree for every new customer it signed in the second quarter of 2022.

Hawx Pest Control - Company Logo (PRNewswire)

With offices in 39 cities, Hawx covers a lot of ground each year while serving customers throughout the United States. Converting to a new hybrid fleet is expected to reduce the tailpipe exhaust of dangerous gasses that cause lung and heart diseases. Tailpipe gasses typically include:

Carbon Dioxide

Nitrous Oxides

Hydrocarbons

Sulfur Dioxide

Particulate Matter

Ozone

"33% of our current fleet of service vehicles are hybrid vehicles and should be at 66% by the end of August. Our fleet of hybrid vehicles is one of the largest by percentage among the top pest control companies," says Brad Bitts, COO of Hawx Pest Control. "This is one more step in the direction of choosing more efficient ways to accomplish our goal of elevating the customer experience with Hawx Pest Control."

The commitment to reducing tailpipe exhaust gasses coincides with the One Tree Planted initiative to make the air cleaner and healthier to breathe in the cities and municipalities the company serves. Hawx Pest Control also participates in Bayer's "Feed A Bee" program, which is designed to increase the forage and habitats bees need to survive. Bees are essential in pollinating plants necessary for human survival.

Hawx provides a three-part treatment plan to protect residential and commercial properties.

Inspection: A full inspection is performed on each property the company serves since each is unique and can have its own type of pest control problems. After the inspection, a specific plan is developed to address the problems. Targeting Nest Areas: Outside nests are targeted since this is where the pests breed and prosper. Eliminating the nests reduces the likelihood that pests will spread throughout the property. Establishing a Thorough Barrier: A barrier using pest control management techniques and the careful use of pesticides helps to control the movement of pests toward residential and commercial structures.

Hawx Pest Control can eliminate infestations of pests and insects such as ants, spiders, cockroaches, mosquitos, rodents, termites, ticks, wasps, bees, hornets, bed bugs, and wood-destroying insects.

While working on eliminating pests, Hawx is also committed to using environmentally friendly products designed to reduce harm to the environment. These products are applied by trained and experienced pesticide applicators certified by each state.

"Hawx is committed to having a positive impact in the communities we serve. We reaffirm our commitment through extensive training programs for our Hawx team members, our product selection, technology development, and the care that we take in providing quality pest control services for homes and businesses around the country," Pitts also stated.

Founded in 2013, Hawx is a bilingual company serving large portions of western, southeastern, and midwestern states. The company also participates in Bayer's "Feed A Bee" program designed to increase the forage and habitats bees need to survive. Bees are essential in pollinating plants necessary for human survival.

To learn more about Hawx Pest Control and its initiatives, please visit the company's website at Hawxpestcontrol.com.

Hawx Pest Control hybrid vehicle (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawx Pest Control