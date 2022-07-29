The American Cancer Society Launches Inaugural Chicago DE&I Impact Makers Event, Continuing Their Mission to Eliminate Healthcare Disparities

CHICAGO, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society, a global organization leading the fight for a world without cancer, held their inaugural Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Impact Makers event on June 23, 2022, in Chicago, IL. DE&I leaders from across the Chicagoland area were invited to a networking and educational reception at Taste 222, hosted by Chicago Sun-Times President and CEO, Nykia Wright.

Featured guest speaker, Dr. Yamilé Molina, MS, MPH, PhD, shared their (pronouns: they, them, their) personal and professional story. Dr. Molina is the Associate Director of Community Outreach and Engagement at the University of Illinois Cancer Center. Dr. Molina serves as a scholar activist, focused on promoting the voices and agency of marginalized and resilient populations, including communities of color, LGBTQ communities, and communities living with chronic conditions.

"Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone, but it does not affect everyone equally. We are grateful to our DE&I committee who are passionate and committed to working together to eliminate health disparities in under-resourced communities," said Peter Steele, Vice President, Illinois of the American Cancer Society. "Our mission is to make sure everyone has a fighting chance to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer."

Over 80 executives attended this impactful event to learn how they can play a vital role in helping to improve the lives of the many who face barriers to cancer treatment and support.

"The DE&I Impact Makers event marked a change in the conversations that we have about cancer. We received more tangible information about how each of us can help decrease the mortality rate. I left encouraged and armed with a greater sense of purpose in this fight. Thank you, American Cancer Society, for making it possible for more Chicagoans to join us in forcing a cancer diagnosis to lose its sting," shared Nykia Wright.

