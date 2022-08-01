Bally's Becomes An Official Sports Betting Partner Of The New York Yankees

Bally's receives marketing rights for the remainder of the 2022 Major League Baseball season

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) announced today a marketing partnership designating Bally Bet as an official sports betting partner of the 27-time World Series Champions. This marks Bally's first sports team partnership in New York after becoming the ninth online sports betting operator in the state in July.

Under the agreement, Bally's receives use of New York Yankees trademarks and marketing designations as an official sports betting partner (Bally Bet), an official daily fantasy sports partner (Monkey Knife Fight), an official iGaming partner (Bally Casino), and an official free-to-play gaming partner (Bally Play). Bally's Casino Atlantic City also becomes a proud partner of the New York Yankees.

Marketing benefits for Bally's inside Yankee Stadium include LED advertising in the following locations: the outfield wall that lines the playing field, field-facing walls on the Main Level bars in left and right field, the Terrace Level ribbon board, and LED boards throughout the Great Hall. Additionally, Bally's receives an in-game feature on the Stadium's high-definition centerfield video board and other brand-enhancing activations.

"This is a great partnership that will give Bally Bet and our other Bally's Interactive brands terrific visibility in New York," says Adi Dhandhania, Chief Operating Officer of Bally's Interactive North America, the digital and sports betting division of Bally's Corporation. "The Yankees' history as a franchise and their popularity as a global brand speaks for itself."

"We are excited to begin this partnership with Bally's," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Partnerships. "We hope that their branding in Yankee Stadium along with their in-Stadium customer engagement will greatly strengthen Bally's overall gaming presence in New York."

The deal adds to Bally's growing sports and media footprint. Now in six states, Bally Bet Sportsbook is an Authorized Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). In addition to the New York Yankees, Bally's has official sports team partnerships with the NHL's Nashville Predators, the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, and the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

About Bally's Corporation :

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, Bally's Casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

About Bally's Interactive :

Bally's Interactive is the digital and sports betting division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY). Established in 2021, Bally's Interactive powers the company's omnichannel platform, providing an unmatched ecosystem of products across the sports betting, iGaming, free-to-play, and daily fantasy sports spectrum. Brands include online sportsbook Bally Bet, the online Bally Casino, popular daily fantasy sports app Monkey Knife Fight, free-to-play game developer SportCaller, and fan engagement platform Telescope. Bally's also owns and operates the famed pro beach volleyball tour AVP and pioneering poker livestream Live at the Bike. Visit ballys.com for more information.

About The New York Yankees :

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

