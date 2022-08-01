Digital-Led and Innovation-Driven

Digital Finance Forum of Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 Kicked off

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the development of information technology, the world has entered the era of digital economy. The modern financial industry is one of the industries with the highest degree of digitization and the closest ties to the digital economy as well as an important driver of growth for the high-quality development of the digital economy.

The Digital Finance Forum of the Global Digital Economy Conference (hereinafter referred to as GDEC) 2022 kicked off in the Beijing Banking & Insurance Business Park in Shijingshan District on July 30. As an important part of the thematic forums of this GDEC, the Digital Finance Forum is organized by the Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality and Asia Digital Group. The forum, as a platform for in-depth exchange, centered on building a bridge for financial industries, driving financial innovation and digital strategic upgrade under the new dual-cycle pattern and helping the development of digital finance in China's capital.

Wang Wei, First Class Inspector of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, Zhao Weijiu, Member of Standing Committee of CPC of Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration, Deputy Director of Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration, Li Xin, Deputy Secretary of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District, Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group and other guests were present on site. Over 20 important guests in the financial sector from 10+ countries were invited to attend the forum offline or online to discuss the transformation of the digital financial industry with focus on the trend of digital finance. More than 100 visitors from financial institutions and enterprises joined the on-site events, supplemented with online links involving 1.2 million people.

Adopting the Market-Oriented Operation Led by Government

Nowadays, the digital economy with the deep integration of information technology and the real economy has become a global trend, and the corresponding financial digital transformation has also become the main task of financial industry transformation when the government-led and market-oriented operation plays an irreplaceable role.

According to the speech delivered by Wang Wei, First Class Inspector of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, Beijing, centering on the construction of the national financial management center, will further promote the innovative practice of digital finance, in cooperation with the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration to build a modern digital financial system in China's capital, improve the level of digital finance supporting the development of the real economy, and help the construction of Beijing into a global model city of digital economy. It is necessary to take such measures as supporting the implementation of key digital financial institutions and major projects, improving the digitalization of financial infrastructure, increasing the openness of public data and social data, accelerating the implementation of the Beijing Digital Economy Promotion Regulations, deepening the construction of the Beijing International Data Exchange and the Zone for Financial Data and providing data of higher quality as a key factor of production.

Zhao Weiju, Member of Standing Committee of CPC of Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration, Deputy Director of Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration, pointed out in his speech that Beijing's fintech will take the deepening of digital industrialization and financial digitization as the main task, with focus on both the supply side and the demand side, give full play to the synergistic effect of financial reform and financial opening and take stronger steps to enhance the innovation of a modern digital financial system that fits the positioning of the capital so as to build a strong and solid network for building Beijing into a benchmark city for the global digital economy. Great efforts will be made to foster the main body of the digital financial industry, strengthen the R&D and innovation of digital financial technology, expand the experience of the digital financial application scenarios, construct and improve the supervision system of digital finance, and optimize the industrial layout of digital finance.

Li Xin, Deputy Secretary of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District, Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, noted in his speech that Shijingshan District has seized development opportunities and issued the Five-Year Plan for Digital Economy, in alignment with the development orientation of the Beijing Banking & Insurance Business Park given by the State Council to build a National Financial Industry Demonstration Zone. In this way, the financial digital transformation is regarded as the support of strategic importance for the development of regional digital economy. In order to further promote the development of digital finance, Li Xin proposed four guarantees, that is, building a consensus on cooperation to promote the development of digital finance, creating an ecological environment conducive to the its development, fostering new drivers of growth for digital finance and constructing the "circle of friends" of digital finance.

Jointly Exploring the Path to Future via Exchange of Ideas

Lenny Zhao, Vice President and Head of Visa Consulting and Analytics (VCA), Visa Greater China, delivered a speech themed as "Responsible Innovation Fostering the Sustainable Development of Digital Payment", reflecting the thinking and commitment of the world's leading digital technology companies to digital payment security to advance the sustainable development of the digital economy.

Fan Bin, VP & Senior Partner, IBM Consulting Greater China Group, General Manager, IBM Consulting China Financial Service Sector, delivered a speech on the theme of "Let's Create a Digital Finance New Era", and Jin Songhua, CFO of Microsoft Greater China talked about "AI Empowers Innovation for Sustainable Growth", both expounding their ideas for the future of new digital finance, and sharing their experience in the development of digital finance in related industries. Fiona Ma, Treasurer of California, USA, Tom Simpson, Managing Director, China Operations & China Chief Representative China-Britain Business Council, Arno Oudijn, Financial Counsellor at the Netherlands Embassy and Kasia Greco, Vice President, Vienna Chamber of Commerce & Industry delivered speeches on topics such as "UK-China Digital Finance Overview and Outlook" and "Fintech Developments, an Outsiders' Perspective". They have explored new trends and hot issues in the development of digital finance from a broader perspective beyond the industry to seek for opportunities to deepen cooperation and development with digital finance in China.

The roundtable discussion around "Critical Thinking with Digital Intelligence to Reconstruct Financial" was moderated by Zhang Li, executive vice president of Asia Digital Group. A lively discussion on digital intelligence, the core of the transformation of the digital financial format was presented among guests including Li Xianxia, Member of Standing Committee of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District, Deputy Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, Li Wenhua, Deputy Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, Zhang Ning, Director of the Central University of Finance and Economics, Liu Dongmin, Director of the Division of International Finance, Institute of World Economics and Politics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Li Junping, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Michael Jing, Senior Vice President of BOE, Du Xiaozheng, GM of Business Analysis Division at GienTech, Chairman of Data Development Committee at GienTech, Bu Renhai, Data Solutions Expert of China Information.

Promoting Steady Progress in Digital Financial Innovation Guided by Think Tank

In order to further enhance and promote the development of digital finance in Shijingshan District, this Digital Finance Forum witnessed the signing of the strategic cooperation framework agreement between the Shijingshan District People's Government and Asia Digital Group, represented by Li Xianxia, Member of Standing Committee of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District, Deputy Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality and Zhang Li, Executive Vice President of Asia Digital Group respectively.

Meanwhile, in order to strengthen the Shijingshan District Digital Finance Consultant Team, Li Xin, Deputy Secretary of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District, Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality presented letters of appointment for senior consultants of digital finance of Shijingshan District to over guests from academia and business in digital finance, including Fan Bin, VP & Senior Partner, IBM Consulting Greater China Group, General Manager, IBM Consulting China Financial Service Sector, Jin Songhua, CFO of Microsoft Greater China, Zhang Li, Executive Vice President of Asia Digital Group, Huang Hongying, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Li Junping, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Michael Jing, Senior Vice President of BOE, Liu Dongmin, Director of the Division of International Finance, Institute of World Economics and Politics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Zhang Ning, Director of the Central University of Finance and Economics, Du Xiaozheng, GM of Business Analysis Division at GienTech, Chairman of Data Development Committee at GienTech, Huang Wanzhong, Chief Data Expert of China Information, Vice Chairman of DAMA China, International Data Management Association, Wu Lianfeng, Vice President & Chief Research Analyst IDC China, Doris Liu, Head of Inward Investment China (Hong Kong), Scottish Development International, Qu Shaoguang, Vice General Manager of China Financial Computerization Group, Zhang Shaofeng, Founder, Chairman, CEO of Bairong Inc., Li Fan, Secretary of the Party Committee, General Manager of the Tech Innovation Department of China Everbright Group, Han Bo, Board Director, President of Longyingzhida (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., etc. The consultants and leaders of Shijingshan District conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions at the subsequent meeting on the development of modern financial industry in Shijingshan District, and offered suggestions for promoting steady and solid progress in the innovation of digital finance in this area.

In addition, this forum utilized AI, VR, AR and other digital technologies to build a cloud platform that breaks the boundaries of time and space through cloud conferences, livestreaming videos, cloud exhibitions and cloud docking, together with offline conferences. The cloud platform can enable the global audience to experience as if they were here, with latest projects and research results presented in a detailed and multi-dimensional manner from such enterprises as China CITIC Bank, Bank of Beijing Shijingshan Sub-branch, China Banking and Insurance Information Technology Management Co., Ltd., CRCC Cyber Information Technology Co., Ltd., China Banking and Insurance Information Technology Management (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Iron Ore Trading Center Corporation, Beijing Shangrong Factoring, BOB-Cardif Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Beijing Branch, Guobao Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Beijing Branch and Bairong Inc.

The Digital Finance Forum of this GDEC is committed to building a diversified digital finance platform based on the present and facing the future through the release of academic achievements, the collision of cutting-edge ideas, the face-to-face communication between government and market and the technological display of digital financial projects.

