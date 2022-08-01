InventHelp Inventor Develops a Communication Device to Assist Patients and Medical Professionals (PLB-169)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have witnessed the lack of communication between patients and medical professionals and a lack of privacy for those who are hard of hearing and deaf," said an inventor from Laurel Springs, N.J., "so I invented SECURE TALK. My device would give the ability to directly communicate with individuals without the need of interpreters."

The patent-pending invention is an effective solution to overcome the lack of communication between patients and health care professionals by supporting patients with language barriers as well as hearing impaired. SECURE TALK assists with the technical terms that would be used in a health care setting and would ensure patient privacy. It would be convenient, practical and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

