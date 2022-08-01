Oklahoma Complete Health Donates Formula to Infant Crisis Center to Address Supply Shortages across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Complete Health announced today it has donated critically needed infant formula to Infant Crisis Services. The formula will be distributed to underserved communities and help alleviate ongoing supply shortages. To date, over 100 cannisters of formula have been delivered providing approximately 2,100 meals for newborns and babies.

"We are so grateful for this generous donation from Oklahoma Complete Health during these times when so many families are in need," said Miki Farris, Executive Director of ICS. "This formula will provide the little ones of Oklahoma with the foundation they need to grow healthy and strong."

"The lack of availability of baby formula adds an undue stress on families and can have a negative impact on the health of the babies we seek to protect," said Clay Franklin, President and CEO of Oklahoma Complete Health. "Oklahoma Complete Health is happy to support Infant Crisis Services in their effort to provide formula to babies in the greatest need."

Many families are at least partially dependent on formula to feed and nourish their babies. The Oklahoma State Department of Health urges families not to resort to diluting formula or making homemade formula in the wake of shortages. While supplies are starting to slowly return, many underserved and rural areas are still experiencing critical shortages.

"Reaching babies inside and outside of the Oklahoma City metro is important as we seek to address the need in our rural communities," said Keisia Sobers-Butler, VP of Population Health of Oklahoma Complete Health. "Working with an organization like Infant Crisis Services is a vital part in our efforts to provide support to families during this critical time in a baby's development."

In a continued effort to help Oklahoma families through the formula shortage, Oklahoma Complete Health will provide additional deliveries of formula in the coming weeks and months. Infant Crisis Services will then distribute formula in Oklahoma, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Garvin, Grady, Kay, Lincoln, McClain, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Stephens counties.

If impacted by infant formula shortages, Oklahoma Complete Health is encouraging families to follow these guidelines and to seek out community resources for additional support, as needed:

DO talk with your pediatrician and ask if they have supplies of formula. Your local WIC office may also be able to suggest places to look.

DO check smaller stores and local community pharmacies, which may not be out of supply when the bigger stores are.

DO try new formulas. Many babies can switch brands of formula, including generic store brands, unless your infant is on a specific extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid-based formula. Ask your pediatrician about recommended specialty formula alternatives available for your infant.

DO NOT make a homemade formula or use imported formulas. This is not safe for your infant, as there are specific nutritional needs for an infant. The FDA reviews and makes sure that all infant formula sold in U.S. stores meets very strict rules about their ingredients to ensure it supports healthy growth and development.

DO NOT switch to cow's milk or other milk substitutes from the dairy section of the grocery store, such as almond or soy beverages (sometimes labeled as milk). This is true for babies 0 – 12 months of age.

DO NOT water down formulas or use toddler formulas for infants younger than 12 months old. This includes adding more water when mixing powdered formula or adding extra water to ready-to-serve, non-concentrated liquid formula. Both practices affect the nutrition your infant is getting.

DO NOT purchase expired or damaged cans. Check expiration dates.

Families impacted by formula shortages can also visit infantcrisis.org to learn more about accessing their services.

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Oklahomans through a range of health insurance solutions. Oklahoma Complete Health serves our communities by focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan (Ambetter) and its Medicare Advantage Plan (Wellcare). Oklahoma Complete Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.oklahomacompletehealth.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Oklahoma Complete Health