Clarkston Consulting Announces New Partner Leadership

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business consulting leader Clarkston Consulting announced today the promotions of Cara Ridenhour and Sean Burke to Partner, and Caitlin Pardo and David Patterson to Associate Partner. In their new roles, they will continue to serve Clarkston clients in the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries while continually driving the growth and development of the firm and its stewards.

"As the firm continues to grow, our leadership must reflect the needs of the market. We depend on leaders who we can rely on to deliver brilliant client service in the face of an ever-changing and disruptive environment. These individuals have, and will continue, to drive differentiated value and performance for our clients, our firm, and our stewards," said Clarkston Consulting CEO and Founder Tom Finegan.

Cara Ridenhour, Partner

Ridenhour has been promoted to partner, where she will continue to deliver projects for clients in the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries. Ridenhour has served as a strategic partner for many of the firm's long-standing client relationships where she specializes in the implementation and optimization of complex, global programs and systems. She has also driven internal development and support for stewards through her leadership over the Women's Empowerment Network (WEN+). Ridenhour is based in St. James, Missouri.

Sean Burke, Partner

Burke has been promoted to partner and will continue to leverage his extensive experience in the retail industry to support Clarkston's clients in the face of overwhelming disruption and market transformation. Retail clients seek Burke's partnership and guidance to optimize performance and growth while meeting the evolving challenges and opportunities of the digital age. Burke is a recognized thought leader within the retail industry and internally within Clarkston, where he serves as the retail industry lead with Jenny McLean. Burke is based in Dallas, Texas.

Caitlin Pardo, Associate Partner

Pardo has been promoted to associate partner, where she will serve a dual role leading Clarkston's sales enablement and client growth function and supporting Clarkston's life sciences, consumer products, and retail clients in the northeast. Pardo has been instrumental in driving the firm's greatest expansion of new clients, where she's assisted clients in developing and designing initiatives to overcome the competitive challenges facing their business. She has extensive consulting experience supporting clients in identifying and managing complex strategic and operational technology initiatives. Pardo is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

David Patterson, Associate Partner

Patterson has been promoted to associate partner, where he will continue to serve clients in the consumer products, retail, and life sciences industries while operating as a leader in Clarkston's Atlanta office. Patterson has deep experience and expertise assisting clients in the areas of program management, organizational change management, technology implementation, and IT strategy. Internally, Patterson has served a number of roles, including his leadership of Clarkston's Quality and Compliance Community. Patterson is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

"As our clients continue to evolve and navigate our new era of business, leaders like Cara, Sean, Caitlin, and David have the experience and expertise to help create true value and sustainable growth. Just as our clients value their guidance and partnership, the firm and its stewards are better positioned to meet the opportunities and challenges ahead with their leadership," said Clarkston President Paul Garrison.

