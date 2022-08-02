Lucid Software Listed on Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

"It's an honor to see Lucid included on this list, and not just because innovation in all we do is one of our core values," said Dave Grow, CEO at Lucid. "We've worked hard to create a workplace where everyone can discover and develop new ideas, but ultimately, it's a tribute to our incredible team for their dedication and passion in delivering innovative solutions to help today's teams see and build the future."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

