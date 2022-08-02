New Report: Certification of Low-Carbon Natural Gas Increased 100X Since 2021 to Trillions of Cubic Feet

Download the 2022 report HERE

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Highwood Emissions Management Inc. ("Highwood") has released the 2022 edition of their popular report, Voluntary Emissions Reduction Initiatives for the Oil & Gas Industry. The report details 24 global initiatives that enable energy companies to go above and beyond emissions regulations – and take credit. The report surveyed standards associations and revealed explosive growth in volumes of certified low-carbon natural gas – 100X since 2021 with trillions of cubic feet now certified. Certification of low-carbon gas is analogous to organic and fair-trade food – it enables consumers to pay more for a more sustainable product.

Report findings will guide companies as they move to take credit for their emissions reduction efforts and as they are required to disclose their GHG emissions to the public. Policymakers can benefit from this report as they improve regulations and reporting requirements.

"There has been no clear path for O&G companies seeking to benefit from the transition towards lower GHG emissions. This report presents the first systematic comparison and evaluation of the diverse voluntary emissions reduction pathways available," said Jessica Shumlich, Highwood's CEO. "With this report, the O&G industry, investors, end users, and regulators are now able to make intelligent decisions and step more confidently towards the production and sale of responsibly sourced oil and natural gas," added Thomas Fox, Highwood's President.

Stakeholders have expressed strong interest in the report. "In this much anticipated updated edition, Highwood has taken its report to the next level by evaluating the current state of the voluntary emission market and by developing a framework to assist the industry in navigating the complex world of voluntary emissions reduction initiatives," wrote George Wayne Jr., Vice President Market Services at Kinder Morgan.

A virtual conference will be held on September 21st, 2022 to discuss the report, jointly hosted by Highwood and Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada. Register for free here.

Highwood Emissions Management Inc.

Highwood Emissions Management is an independent, Calgary-based emissions management software and consulting firm. Working with industry, government, and innovators around the world, Highwood leverages data, analytics, knowledge, and experience to optimize GHG emissions management. Highwood's mission is to collaborate, innovate, and educate the way to a world with effective and affordable emissions management solutions.

