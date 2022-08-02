San Bernardino Housing Authority to Host Free Workshops in Victorville

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of San Bernardino County (HACSB), an Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Victorville Community Resource Center on-site partner, is hosting housing support workshops for county residents.

These free workshops will offer residents a wide range of information on housing assistance resources, including how to sign up for rental assistance and learn more about the county's housing voucher program.

Each workshop is open to the public and will be held at the Victorville Community Resource Center located at 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C-2 & C-3.

The workshops are scheduled from 9-10 a.m. on the following Wednesdays:

Aug. 3

Aug. 17

Sept. 7

Sept. 21

"By providing housing resources workshops at the Victorville Community Center, customers can learn about affordable housing services offered by HACSB and access supportive services from other community partners in one location," said HACSB Director of Policy and Public Relations, Nicole Beydler. "Our hope is that this partnership helps to connect affordable housing and related services, and that customers will be able to leverage these services toward achieving their goals."

HACSB focuses on providing housing assistance through resources authorized and funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Through this work, HACSB is one of the most progressive housing authorities in the country and the largest provider of affordable housing in San Bernardino County.

Currently, HACSB assists about 26,000 people, most of whom are seniors, individuals with disabilities, veterans and children.

"We are proud to partner with IEHP to bring these housing resource workshops to the community. Safe and stable housing is fundamental, but it takes more than housing to achieve an enriched quality of life," added Beydler.

Through IEHP and HACSB's collaboration, the health plan's Victorville Community Resource center was also designated as a United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) EnVision Center last year. This highlights the center's ability and commitment to empower households with resources and support needed to become self-sufficient. Resources pertain to economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness and character leadership.

"Knowledge and information are power," said IEHP Victorville Community Resource Center Manager Delia Orosco. "In collaboration with HACSB and our other center partners, we can empower our communities with information needed to truly inspire positive change in their own lives."

In addition to HACSB, IEHP's Victorville center currently hosts five, on-site partners to support community residents. Partners include Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy, TODEC Legal Center, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County and the Goodwill of Southern California.

For more information on IEHP's Community Resource Centers, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP



With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

