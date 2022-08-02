Tegus Acquires Canalyst to Create the New Industry Standard for Investment Research

The acquisition expands Tegus' data offerings and creates the first modern research platform purpose-built for fundamental institutional investors

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegus , the leading research platform for investors, today announced that it has acquired Canalyst, creating a new industry standard for modern research.

Tegus is trusted by over 2,500 investment firms, corporations, and consultancies worldwide— including Accel, Sands Investment Group, and Redpoint Ventures—to make investment decisions simpler and faster. Tegus provides customers with the most comprehensive, real-time access to over 40,000 expert interviews and transcripts covering more than 22,000 public and private companies. Additionally, the Tegus platform delivers robust workflows and tools to simplify aggregating and analyzing public financials and SEC filings and earning transcripts.

Canalyst offers more than 4,000 fully drivable financial models and company benchmarking data, with every KPI and comparison that matters for making business-critical decisions. Canalyst was recently #49 on The Financial Times' list of The Americas' 500 Fastest-Growing Companies 2022.

Acquiring, analyzing, and acting on volumes of data has become an increasingly lengthy and time-consuming task for investors and businesses. At the same time, they are expected to make high-stakes decisions quickly and effectively. In today's environment, it's more important than ever for investors to make swift decisions with confidence.

Tegus and Canalyst data sets are among the highest quality accessible to investors today. Combining the Tegus and Canalyst solution offerings will help investors and businesses consolidate their research and due diligence processes across disparate terminals and platforms.

"Evaluating business and investment opportunities is an extremely inefficient process today," said Tegus Founders and Co-CEOs Michael Elnick and Thomas Elnick. "With our acquisition of Canalyst, we'll be able to provide customers with a comprehensive view of the qualitative and quantitative data they need to uplevel and scale their investment decisions – all on a single platform."

"Canalyst provides the most accurate and up-to-date financial models on 4,000+ publicly traded companies," said Damir Hot, CEO of Canalyst. "By joining the Tegus team, we will be able to give customers deeper and more efficient access to critical investment insights."

Tegus also recently acquired BamSEC, empowering Tegus platform users with powerful workflows to analyze core company filings and disclosures.

About Tegus

Tegus is the world's leading research platform for institutional investors. With real-time access to the most comprehensive database of over 40K expert interviews, 4,000+ downloadable financial models, workflows to surface and analyze data from SEC filings, as well as expert interview services, Tegus streamlines the way institutional investors and businesses conduct research. The company serves more than 2,500 customers worldwide, including investment firms, corporations, and consultancies. For more information about our leading market and business intelligence solution, visit tegus.com.

About Canalyst

Canalyst Financial Modeling is the leading destination for public company data and analysis. The company's SaaS platform provides instant access to the cleanest, richest, best structured fundamental data and models on global public companies. Hundreds of firms across financial services and corporate markets globally rely on Canalyst to reduce duplicative work and ground their financial analysis on sound fundamental data.

