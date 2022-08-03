BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Adam Lieb Global Family Office Senior Client Strategist

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Adam Lieb as senior client strategist for Global Family Office. Adam is responsible for developing new opportunities and delivering the firm's full suite of solutions to new and existing clients. He is based in Chicago and reports to Vincent Hayes, head of Global Family Office.

Adam Lieb, senior client strategist for Global Family Office, BNY Mellon Wealth Management (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Adam was at Fidelity Family Office Services for more than 13 years and most recently served as vice president. He oversaw the Midwest region and provided custody, brokerage, investment and reporting services to single family offices, wealthy families and their advisors. Adam previously held a variety of other senior roles at Private Client Resources, LLC, Banc of America Investments, Webster Financial Advisors, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley.

"Adam is a seasoned family office professional with more than 25 years of financial services experience," said Hayes. "His extensive experience and strong understanding of ultra-high-net-worth and family office clients make him well suited to support the unique and varied investment needs of our Family Office clients and strengthen the delivery of our Active Wealth framework."

Adam earned a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio Wesleyan University. He also holds Series 63 and Series 7 licenses. Adam is an active member of his community and serves on the board of trustees for Associated Colleges of Illinois and the advisory board for Invest for Kids, which supports not-for-profit organizations that serve disadvantaged communities in Chicago.

About BNY Mellon Wealth Management Global Family Office



Drawing on our breadth and depth of institutional capabilities, innovative technology and 50 years of family office expertise, BNY Mellon Global Family Office helps our clients meet the complex needs of the multi-generational families they serve. Our world-class investment management and custody solutions, sophisticated estate planning and fiduciary support, customized wealth planning and top-tier private banking have advanced the family office industry across geographies and generations. The firm works with over 300+ family office clients with an average relationship tenure of 15 years. For more information, visit https://www.bnymellonwealth.com/global-family-office.jsp.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $264 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

212-635-8676

Ben.Tanner@bnymellon.com

(PRNewsfoto/BNY Mellon Wealth Management) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management