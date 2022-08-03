Gamelancer launches campaign with Sony Music Entertainment division, Artista Records across Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram network

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Sony Music Entertainment division, Artista Records featuring Gamelancer curated content integrated with Arista recording artist Disco Lines, to be hosted across the Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram networks respectively.

Arista recording artist Disco Lines song "Baby Girl" to be integrated with Gamelancer influencer content across Gamelancer's owned and operated TikTok and Instagram Reels channels, namely @Gaming, @Gamer, @Gamelancer on TikTok and @Gamelancer & @Gaming on Instagram.

"Our clients engage Gamelancer to curate campaigns across our network providing them access the GenZ and Millennial audience, who increasingly consume media on social platforms such as TikTok & Instagram, rather than watching linear television broadcasts. The youth and young adult demographic simply do not watch TV like generations before them did, and as brands and agencies endeavor to understand the preferences of their younger consumers and where to engage them, Gamelancer provides an authentic and reliable platform for brands to advertise across over 33 channels on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat." Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO – Gamelancer Gaming Corp

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views across its 33 owned and operated channels. With over 29,800,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

