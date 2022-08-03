Granite Creek Underground Drilling Intersects High-Grade Gold Mineralization

Highlight results include 16.0 g/t Au over 33.9 m and 24.4 g/t Au over 14.6 m

Reno, Nev., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued positive results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Mine Property ("Granite Creek" or "the Property") located in Humboldt County, Nevada.

The 2022 underground drill program at Granite Creek is focused on delineating mineralization for mining and upgrading and expanding resources. In the upper parts of the mine, high-grade gold mineralization is being defined in the Otto/Adam Peak/Range Front horizons, while from the lower levels drilling is focused on defining mineralization in the Ogee Zone that is expected to be the primary zone in the near future (see Figure 1).

Highlight new results from 2022 underground drilling:

8.6 g/t Au over 10.3 m (0.25 oz/ton Au over 33.7 feet) in hole iGU22-17 – Ogee Zone

18.4 g/t Au over 9.1 m (0.54 oz/ton Au over 30.0 feet) in hole iGU22-18 – Otto Zone

13.8 g/t Au over 5.7 m (0.40 oz/ton Au over 18. 8 feet) in hole iGU22-26 – Range Front Zone

24.4 g/t Au over 14.6 m (0.71 oz/ton Au over 48.0 feet) in hole iGU22-30 – Adam Peak Zone

26.4 g/t Au over 5.0 m (0.77 oz/ton Au over 16.4 feet) in hole iGU22-42 – Ogee Zone

23.1 g/t Au over 5.0 m (0.67 oz/ton Au over 16.4 feet) in hole iGU22-43 – Ogee Zone

16.0 g/t Au over 33.9 m (0.47 oz/ton Au over 111.3 feet) in hole iGU22-45 – Ogee Zone

The underground zones at Granite Creek will be included in a resource update following the 2022 program that is expected to comprise approximately 30,000 meters of drilling from both surface, focused on the South Pacific Zone, and the underground Ogee, Otto and Adams Peak Zones. Table 1 provides a complete summary of new results from the 2022 underground drilling program.

The company is currently mining a bulk sample from the underground zones to deliver an initial 10,000 tons to Nevada Gold Mines' nearby Twin Creeks Mine (See Figure 2) for a metallurgical test, as per the processing agreement, which will allow for the deposit to be developed and ramped up for continuous mining.

"The drill program continues to define high-grade mineralization over substantial widths, particularly within the Ogee Zone that remains open for expansion at depth", stated Tyler Hill, Senior Geologist of i-80.

The Granite Creek Property is strategically located proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks mines at the north end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, at its intersection with the Getchell gold belt in Nevada. High-grade mineralization occurs in a near-identical geological setting as that at the multi-million-ounce Turquoise Ridge Mine located immediately to the north (see Figure 2); proximal to a major regional fault (the Getchell or Range Front fault) on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings.

Table 1 – Summary of New Assay Results from 2022 Underground Drilling



2022 Drill Results from Granite Creek, estimated true widths 60-90% Drillhole ID Zone Type From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) iGU22-17 Ogee Core 178.7 192.0 13.4 7.5 Incl.

Core 181.1 191.4 10.3 8.6 iGU22-18 Otto Core 69.5 78.6 9.1 18.4 iGU22-19 Otto Core 51.5 53.3 1.8 5.2 iGU22-20 Ogee Core 190.0 193.2 3.3 9.1 And Otto Core 308.8 312.7 4.0 8.3 And Adam Peak Core 331.8 334.1 2.3 5.3 And Adam Peak Core 342.4 345.3 2.9 8.2 And Range Front Core 352.3 353.3 1.0 17.9 iGU22-21 Otto Core Hole lost before target NSI iGU22-22 Otto Core 64.0 64.9 0.9 6.0 iGU22-23 Range Front Core 48.2 49.2 1.0 7.5 iGU22-24 Ogee Core 144.2 147.2 3.0 19.8 iGU22-25 Otto Core





NSI iGU22-26 Otto Core 59.4 61.6 2.1 11.1 And Range Front Core 111.3 117.0 5.7 13.8 Incl.

Core 111.3 113.9 2.6 23.4 iGU22-27 Ogee







NSI iGU22-28 Otto Core 26.8 28.7 1.8 8.8 And Adam Peak Core 72.8 75.9 3 7.4 And Range Front Core 104.8 107.8 3.0 4.9 And Range Front Core 115.5 116.6 1.1 19.5 iGU22-29

Core





NSI iGU22-30 Linehole Core 91.1 94.9 3.7 7.8 And Linehole Core 98.0 99.2 1.2 6.8 And Ogee Core 155.8 158.8 3.0 27.9 And Otto Core 251.0 258.0 7.0 7.0 And Adam Peak Core 296.9 311.5 14.6 24.4 iGU22-31 Otto Core





NSI iGU22-32 Otto Core





NSI iGU22-33 Range Front Core 78.6 82.4 3.8 5.7 And Range Front Core 101.5 103.0 1.5 7.9 iGU22-34 Otto Core





NSI iGU22-35 Otto Core





NSI iGU22-36 Ogee Core Hole lost before target NSI iGU22-37 Otto Core





NSI iGU22-38 Range Front Core 82.6 84.0 1.4 8.3 iGU22-39 Range Front Core 89.5 92.8 3.4 6.4 iGU22-40 Range Front Core 92.9 93.9 1.0 3.9 iGU22-41

Core Assays Pending iGU22-42 Ogee Core 177.7 182.7 5.0 26.4 iGU22-43 Ogee Core 84.6 89.6 5.0 23.1 And Ogee Core 97.8 99.8 2.0 9.0 iGU22-43B

Core Assays Pending iGU22-44 Ogee Core 175.6 181.1 5.5 12.3 And Ogee Core 195.7 197.3 1.6 20.0 And Ogee Core 205.0 206.5 1.6 12.9 iGU22-45 Ogee Core 152.6 186.5 33.9 16.0 iGU22-46 Ogee Core 281.3 283.9 2.6 39.5

















Table 1a - Collar Coordinates UTM Drillhole ID East m North m Elevation m Azimuth Dip NAD83 Zone 11 iGU22-17 478249 4554071 1453 326 -55 iGU22-18 478070 4554189 1388 010 -48 iGU22-19 478070 4554189 1388 351 -64 iGU22-20 478249 4554070 1453 340 -55 iGU22-21 478068 4554187 1387 240 -32 iGU22-22 478069 4554187 1387 289 -84 iGU22-23 478066 4554187 1388 273 -17 iGU22-24 478249 4554070 1453 336 -64 iGU22-25 478066 4554187 1388 273 -20 iGU22-26 478164 4554216 1400 290 -57 iGU22-27 478249 4554071 1453 349 -56 iGU22-28 478103 4554242 1415 331 -21 iGU22-29 478103 4554242 1415 331 -4 iGU22-30 478249 4554070 1453 329 -67 iGU22-31 478103 4554241 1415 321 -7 iGU22-32 478102 4554241 1415 316 -19 iGU22-33 478103 4554243 1416 340 -5 iGU22-34 478103 4554243 1415 342 -13 iGU22-35 478103 4554243 1417 308 -7 iGU22-36 478250 4554071 1453 342 -70 iGU22-37 478105 4554239 1415 308 -26 iGU22-38 478106 4554241 1416 319 6 iGU22-39 478102 4554242 1418 320 22 iGU22-40 478103 4554242 1418 326 26 iGU22-41 478250 4554071 1453 332 -51 iGU22-42 478251 4554071 1453 352 -50 iGU22-43 478250 4554070 1453 350 -63 iGU22-43B 478250 4554070 1453 345 -64 iGU22-44 478249 4554071 1453 358 -51 iGU22-45 478251 4554071 1454 003 -37 iGU22-46 478251 4554070 1453 005 -71

Figure 1 – Cross Section View (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2 – Property Location Map (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp) (PRNewswire)

QAQC Procedures

All samples were submitted to ALS Minerals (ALS) of Sparks, NV, which is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard prep methods and analyzed using Au-AA23 (Au; 30g fire assay) and ME-ICP41 (35 element suite; 0.5g Aqua Regia/ICP-AES). ALS also undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. i-80 Gold Corp's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results.

Qualified Person

Tim George, PE, Mine Operations Manager, reviewed the technical and scientific information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio with processing at i-80's centralized milling facility that includes an autoclave.

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the expansion or mineral resources at Granite Creek and the potential of the Granite Creek project. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

i-80 Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp