PHORMED ANNOUNCES ARDS STUDY RESULTS

CENTURY CITY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PhorMed Inc, a Nevada Corporation ("PhorMed" or the "Company"), is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company's study drug RP-323 is in an on-going acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) study. ARDS is a lung disorder where fluid collects in the air sacs of the lungs, depriving organs of oxygen. These studies have generated positive results showing RP-323 significantly reduces the influx of inflammatory cells into the lungs thereby limiting damage to the lungs. In addition, RP-323 has shown the ability to block over-active/over-productive pro-inflammatory cytokines including the following interleukins: IL-1, IL-2, IL-9 and IL-15. These interleukins have been shown to be key effectors that comprise the "cytokine storm syndrome" (CSS) consistently observed in severe ARDS associated with COVID-19 and other respiratory infections, including influenza and bacterial pneumonia.

ARDS presents in a variety of ways including sudden acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). In severe and fatal ARDS, disease severity is directly associated with the extent of inflammatory cell (neutrophil and macrophage) infiltration into the lungs. When ARDS occurs, these inflammatory cells are profoundly elevated in the blood vessels, alveoli and other lung tissue. This results in congestion, hypoxia, vascular destruction and thrombosis (clotting), swelling, and is reflected in histology in ARDS tissue.

These initial ARDS mouse study results demonstrate that RP-323 safely and effectively reduces pulmonary inflammation. The ARDS animal system that we used is a validated model that is predictive of clinical drug efficacy and widely accepted in the industry. This study therefore represents a milestone advancement towards the Company's goal of initiating human clinical trials of RP-323 for treating ARDS and COVID-19 related lung disorders.

Expanding on these initial ARDS study results, PhorMed plans to continue its ARDS studies and, in parallel, to further advance its RP-323 human drug development platform by filing a Phase 2 IND application with the USFDA.

PhorMed is currently raising funds through an Equity Crowd Funding platform called StartEngine. The Company has raised approximately $2.7 Million under a SEC Regulation CF offering on StartEngine. The Company valuation is currently $51.6 million with shares being offered at $1.00 per share. The Company has over 4000 investors and is seeking to raise up to $5 million in this round. Interested parties should follow this link www.startengine.com/phormed to learn more and/or invest in the Company.

About PhorMed Inc:

PhorMed is focused on developing therapies in Oncology, Neurology, and Virology, with initial concentration in treating ARDS induced by COVID-19, AML, Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Parkinson's disease, and Stroke. The Company's goal is to give patients options where there currently are none or allow for better options. PhorMed's study drug RP-323, or 12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol-13-acetate (TPA) aka Phorbol-12-myristate-13-acetate (PMA), is a treatment administered through I.V. infusion. The RP-323 primary mechanisms of action include (1) induction of differentiation; (2) promotes proliferation; (3) cytokine induction; (4) and/or apoptosis. Find out more at www.PhorMed.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" which are statements that are not purely historical, and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Although we believe that any such plans, expectations and intentions are reasonable, there can be no assurances that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, many of which are not within our control, including the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products, operating as a development stage company, and our ability to raise the additional funding needed to operate and commence further clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update them. Investors should also review the information contained in the documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and which is available on StartEngine, at www.startengine.com/phormed, including the risk factors associated with an investment in the Company.

