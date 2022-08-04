Census Achieves Premier Partner Status with Snowflake

Census expands partnership with Snowflake to to simplify access to data and enable users to act and automate using Snowflake insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Census , the leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and achieved Premier Partner status. As a Premier Partner, Census will continue collaborating closely with Snowflake to develop new solutions that help joint customers extract more value from data stored in the cloud.

Unlike legacy data platforms or point-to-point solutions prone to error, Census's reverse ETL provides users with a single source of truth that is always current, complete, and consistent. In a matter of hours, data and operations teams can set up Census workflows that integrate seamlessly with Snowflake's platform to deliver actionable data with immediate revenue impact.

"We are thrilled to add Census to Snowflake's roster of Premier Partners," said Tarik Dwiek, Senior Director of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Census brings tremendous value to Snowflake users by making their data actionable. Snowflake customers can use Census's Reverse ETL to sync analytics into their go-to-market tools and empower every team in their organization to automate and take action with trustworthy data."

Census has been developing new solutions to help customers extract maximum value from Snowflake data. The latest addition to Census is Snowflake Stream Triggers, which is a more efficient, cost-effective way to orchestrate continuous syncs. Customers can use Census to listen for changes to tables and views in Snowflake, then automatically activate reverse ETL syncs. Rather than continuously polling for changes to the Snowflake Data Cloud, using Snowflake Stream Triggers saves users time and credits because time-sensitive workflows are triggered by source data changes.

"Snowflake is an important strategic partner for Census," said Boris Jabes, CEO of Census. "More Snowflake customers are looking to Census to help them sync their customer data. As a Snowflake Premier Partner, we look forward to continuing to work with Snowflake so customers have faster, more reliable access to business-critical data."

Census has been providing reverse ETL integrations with Snowflake for multiple years, enabling comprehensive, unified customer profiles that can be synced with existing business tools in seconds. Census ensures that sales, marketing, success, and product teams have access to the same data across the entire organization, accessible using the business tools they use daily.

About Census

Census turns data warehouses into a hub for business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data. With its reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) tool, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real-time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit https://www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

