Chindata and Vertiv Release 'X-Cooling', World's First Zero-WUE Waterless Cooling Technology

BEIJING , Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29th, one industry leader in carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions, Chindata Group, and technical research partner, Vertiv Technology jointly released details of the world's first waterless cooling technology during the 2022 China Computing Conference. Coined "X-Cooling", the solution enables data centers to achieve zero WUE cooling, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Leveraging this technology will promote sustainability across the entire industry and lead to further innovation in the development of more efficient data centers.

Speaking at the 2022 China Computing Conference, Zhang Binghua, CTO of Chindata Group, said, "Carbon emissions, water and energy use are three areas which present a fundamental challenge for data centers. Together with the technical research and supply chain integration expertise of our partner Vertiv Technology, Chindata Group is very pleased to release details of 'X-Cooling,' the world's first waterless cooling technology. We believe this major innovation in the reduction of power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water use efficiency (WUE) for cooling will bring about a new paradigm for the development of green and other low-carbon technologies, enabling better use of land, energy, and water. At Chindata Group, we are passionate about promoting sustainability and efficient energy use."

As the world becomes more and more digitized, there is an increasing reliance on data centers and computing power to operate the growing digital economy. In storing massive amounts of data, data centers generate a large amount of heat, which has traditionally been dispersed by using water. As a result, data centers are commonly located in areas where both power and water supply are plentiful and cheap. This greatly narrows the range of suitable locations and puts more strain on existing centers to grow larger.



"X-Cooling" realizes waterless cooling through a complex coordination of software controllers and hardware induction technology which matches ambient temperatures to generate a natural cooling process that reduces energy consumption. The technology can also be fully adjusted to accommodate changing outdoor environments, indoor load changes, and features different operating modes to ensure better efficiency. The cooperation between software and hardware allows for real-time mapping of air volumes and cooling volumes. The technology can also ensure consistent operation with a one-click on/off switch in case of emergencies.

Compared with commonly used indirect evaporative air handling unit (AHU) technology, in rigorous testing scenarios, "X-Cooling" was able to achieve a pPUE <1.1 and WUE of 0. Per 100MW data center in Hebei, switching to 'X-Cooling' waterless cooling has the potential to save 1.2 million tons of water per year, which is equivalent to annual average water consumption of 10,000 four-person households. With energy and water use a growing concern for many industries and governments, 'X-Cooling' offers a solution for supporting sustainable growth of the digital economy.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

