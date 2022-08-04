Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter Results

Generated Q2 net revenue of $1.4 billion and net income of $60 million

Delivered strong gain on sale margin of 292 basis points

Over 2,000 Rocket team members deployed to accelerate build-out of Rocket platform

Unified Rocket brand, rebranding Truebill to Rocket Money, and Edison Financial to Rocket Mortgage

Signed new agreements with Santander and Q2 digital banking platform

DETROIT, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Money (formerly known as Truebill) and Rocket Auto – today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"As the mortgage market continues to transition, we are actively investing in our business and transforming the Rocket services and engagement platforms to better serve our clients," said Jay Farner, Vice Chairman and CEO of Rocket Companies. "In the second quarter alone, Rocket Companies introduced new lending programs, forged new mortgage partnerships, officially launched our solar business and expanded our brand deeper into Canada. These moves provide us immediate opportunities today, and a tremendous runway for growth and expansion well into the future."

"During this time of change in the industry, we are focused on operating our business with discipline. We reduced expenses by approximately $300 million during the second quarter and will continue to execute a prudent approach to cost management," said Julie Booth, CFO and Treasurer of Rocket Companies. "We are also investing our capital into the Rocket engagement and services platforms to expand our client base, drive higher conversion, and lower our client acquisition cost, setting the foundation for our next stage of growth. We will continue to deploy our capital in a strategic and disciplined manner to generate long term shareholder value."

Second Quarter Financial Summary1

ROCKET COMPANIES (Units in '000s, $ amounts in millions, except per share)



Q2-22

Q2-21

YTD 22

YTD 21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total revenue, net $ 1,392

$ 2,668

$ 4,063

$ 7,207 Total expenses $ 1,314

$ 1,607

$ 2,922

$ 3,303 Net income $ 60

$ 1,037

$ 1,096

$ 3,814















Adjusted Revenue $ 25

$ 2,790

$ 3,057

$ 6,830 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (67)

$ 921

$ 226

$ 2,726 Adjusted EBITDA $ (27)

$ 1,279

$ 423

$ 3,731















GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.02

$ 0.40

$ 0.43

$ 1.46 Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.03)

$ 0.46

$ 0.11

$ 1.37

(Units in '000s, $ amounts in millions)





Q2-22

Q2-21

YTD 22

YTD 21 Select Metrics

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Closed loan origination volume

$ 34,544

$ 83,764

$ 88,521

$ 187,289 Gain on sale margin

2.92 %

2.78 %

2.98 %

3.29 % Net rate lock volume

$ 29,385

$ 83,586

$ 78,999

$ 178,702 Amrock closings (units)

82.6

260.3

250.9

609.1

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

During the second quarter of 2022:

Generated total revenue, net of $1.4 billion and delivered net income of $60 million , or 2 cents per diluted share.



Rocket Mortgage generated $34.5 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume. Gain on sale margin was 2.92%.



Exceeded target expense reduction by $100 million , reducing expenses $300 million quarter-over-quarter.



Grew servicing book unpaid principal balance to $538 billion at June 30, 2022 , up 6% from June 30, 2021 . As of June 30, 2022 , our servicing portfolio includes 2.5 million clients and generates over $1.4 billion of recurring servicing fee income on an annualized basis.

Company Highlights

Rocket Platform

Rocket Companies has deployed over 2,000 team members - across technology, product strategy, data intelligence and marketing functions - to expand and accelerate the build-out of Rocket's engagement and services platforms.



Rocket Companies unified more of our businesses under the Rocket brand. In August, Truebill will rebrand to Rocket Money, and Edison Financial - our Canadian digital mortgage broker - will rebrand to Rocket Mortgage in Canada . These two rebranding initiatives leverage our investments in the trusted Rocket brand and draw our businesses closer together.



Rocket Money, formerly known as Truebill, a leading personal finance app that we acquired in December 2021 , again showed impressive growth. Paying premium members surpassed 2 million users in July, more than doubling year-over-year. Rocket Money launched its first credit card in beta in Q2 and has seen a very positive early response.



In July, Rocket Mortgage signed a new agreement to originate mortgages for global financial leader Santander. Through this relationship, Santander will be offering Rocket Mortgage to their nearly 2 million U.S. clients.



In July, Rocket Mortgage signed a new partnership with Q2, a banking platform leader who provides digital banking applications to over 500 financial institutions. Through the Q2 banking platform partnership, Rocket Mortgage will enable regional banks and credit unions to offer mortgages - without the need to manage their own mortgage operations. Consumers will enjoy a comprehensive, seamless experience through one app to apply for mortgages and make mortgage payments, deposit checks, and build their savings.



Rocket Mortgage net client retention rate was 93% over the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 . There is a strong correlation between this metric and client lifetime value, and we believe our net client retention rate is unmatched among mortgage companies and on par with some of the best performing subscription business models in the world.



Rocket Homes grew overall real estate transactions by 25% from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022, notching two record months in the quarter for closed units. Rocket Homes' web traffic grew by nearly 60% in Q2 2022 from Q2 2021, reaching nearly 3 million unique visitors per month, driven by the increased brand awareness from our award-winning Super Bowl ad and our targeted performance marketing efforts.



Rocket Solar continued its national expansion in June and is now available in 42 metropolitan areas, including Arizona , Florida and South Carolina . Starting in August, Rocket Solar will be working with Rocket Loans to provide solar financing options for our clients.



Rocket Companies ranked #6 on Fortune's '100 Best Large Workplaces for Millennials' list. This marks the first time the Company has ranked within the top 10.

Technology and Product

Rocket Mortgage Net Promoter Scores improved by over 10% from both purchase clients and real estate agents from Q4'21 to Q2'22, driven by our focus on delivering a superior client experience through our platform.



Rocket Mortgage introduced mortgage products to provide homebuyers with the confidence and certainty they need to transact during a time of challenging market conditions. We placed renewed emphasis on our RateShield program, which gives our clients confidence to purchase a new home in a rising rate environment by locking in rates for 90 days while they search for a new home. We also launched Rate Drop Advantage at the end of July, which provides homebuyers with a one-time credit on typical closing costs to refinance their mortgage if rates drop within 3 years.



Rocket Mortgage launched a new home equity loan product at the end of the July, providing additional options for clients to access the equity that they have in their homes. Recently, total U.S. home equity increased to $27.8 trillion , a record high, according to the Federal Reserve.



RocketLogic, our proprietary next generation loan origination system, drove significant efficiencies in the loan origination process by reducing the average number of underwriting tasks per loan by over 40% from December 2021 to June 2022 . These improvements were made by leveraging loan data to automate certain aspects of the process, further streamlining the underwriting process, and resulting in a better client experience.



Approximately 90,000 real estate agents have signed up for Rocket Pro Insight (RPI), up from approximately 85,000 in Q1'22. RPI is our digital platform for real estate agents to manage the entire mortgage process in real-time, from application submission to closing. RPI also added Pathfinder, our mortgage guideline search engine, as a new feature.

Supporting Our Communities

Rocket Companies released its inaugural ESG report, which documents the Company's commitment to being a "For More Than Profit" organization that invests in our team members and communities. The ESG report can be found on the Social Impact tab of our Investor Relations website.



In July, Rocket Mortgage sponsored the Rocket Mortgage Classic, our flagship PGA tournament held in Detroit . Through the collaborative partnership efforts of its "Changing the Course" campaign, alongside other digital inclusion efforts, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has helped drive significant progress to help bridge Detroit's digital divide - with nearly 70% of Detroit residents now considered digitally included compared to 40% in 2019.



The Rocket Community Fund, a partner company, launched the Detroit Eviction Defense Fund, a $13 million program led by the Gilbert Family Foundation, that will provide legal aid services to tenants at risk of eviction.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022:

As of July 27, 2022 , Rocket Companies repurchased 29.8 million shares cumulatively at an average price of $13.20 . In total, we have returned $393.7 million to Class A common stockholders under the $1 billion share repurchase program authorized in November 2020 .

Third Quarter 2022 Outlook

We expect the following ranges in Q3 2022:

Closed loan volume of between $23 billion and $28 billion .



Net rate lock volume of between $23 billion and $30 billion .



Gain on sale margins of 2.50% to 2.80%.

Direct to Consumer

In the Direct to Consumer segment, clients have the ability to interact with Rocket Mortgage online and/or with the Company's mortgage bankers. The Company markets to potential clients in this segment through various brand campaigns and performance marketing channels. The Direct to Consumer segment derives revenue from originating, closing, selling and servicing predominantly agency-conforming loans, which are pooled and sold to the secondary market. The segment also includes title insurance, appraisals and settlement services complementing the Company's end-to-end mortgage origination experience. Servicing activities are fully allocated to the Direct to Consumer segment and are viewed as an extension of the client experience. Servicing enables Rocket Mortgage to establish and maintain long term relationships with our clients, through multiple touchpoints at regular engagement intervals.

DIRECT TO CONSUMER2 ($ amounts in millions)



Q2-22

Q2-21

YTD 22

YTD 21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Sold loan volume $ 19,538

$ 48,902

$ 55,703

$ 113,931 Sold loan gain on sale margin 4.17 %

4.66 %

4.06 %

5.06 % Revenue, net $ 1,106

$ 2,221

$ 3,341

$ 5,898 Adjusted Revenue $ 839

$ 2,343

$ 2,335

$ 5,521 Contribution margin $ 229

$ 1,436

$ 856

$ 3,641

Partner Network

The Rocket Professional platform supports our Partner Network segment, where we leverage our superior client service and widely recognized brand to grow marketing and influencer relationships, and our mortgage broker partnerships through Rocket Pro TPO. Our marketing partnerships consist of well-known consumer-focused companies that find value in our award-winning client experience and want to offer their clients mortgage solutions with our trusted, widely recognized brand. These organizations connect their clients directly to us through marketing channels and a referral process. Our influencer partnerships are typically with companies that employ licensed mortgage professionals that find value in our client experience, technology and efficient mortgage process, where mortgages may not be their primary offering. We also enable clients to start the mortgage process through the Rocket platform in the way that works best for them, including through a local mortgage broker.

PARTNER NETWORK

($ amounts in millions)



Q2-22

Q2-21

YTD 22

YTD 21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Sold loan volume $ 13,580

$ 30,120

$ 39,613

$ 70,849 Sold loan gain on sale margin 1.29 %

1.16 %

1.04 %

1.60 % Revenue, net $ 177

$ 319

$ 469

$ 1,042 Adjusted Revenue $ 177

$ 319

$ 469

$ 1,042 Contribution margin $ 82

$ 143

$ 253

$ 686

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

We remain in a strong liquidity position, with total liquidity of $7.3 billion, which includes $0.9 billion of cash on-hand, $3.1 billion of corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, a portion of which could be transferred to funding facilities (warehouse lines) at our discretion, $3.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit from non-funding facilities, and $0.2 billion of undrawn MSR lines. As of June 30, 2022, our available cash position was $4.0 billion, which includes cash on-hand and corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, combined with the $6.7 billion of mortgage servicing rights, representing a total of $10.7 billion dollars of asset value on our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2022, our total equity was $8.8 billion and reflects the impact of the special dividend of $1.01 per share that was paid during the quarter to Class A shareholders and funded through a $2.0 billion distribution.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022, our total liquidity has increased with the addition of our new $1 billion MSR facility. On a pro forma basis including this new MSR facility, total liquidity at June 30, 2022 would have been $8.3 billion, including cash on hand, corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations and undrawn lines of credit and undrawn MSR lines.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS ($ amounts in millions)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 915

$ 2,131 Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value $ 6,658

$ 5,386 Funding facilities $ 7,647

$ 12,752 Other financing facilities and debt $ 5,179

$ 5,994 Total equity $ 8,772

$ 9,760

Second Quarter Earnings Call

Rocket Companies will host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 4, 2022 to discuss its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. A live webcast of the event will be available online by clicking on the " Investor Info " section of our website. The webcast will also be available via rocketcompanies.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations site following the conclusion of the event. If you are having issues viewing the webcast, please see the event help guide at the link here .

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ($ In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenue













Gain on sale of loans













Gain on sale of loans excluding fair value of MSRs, net $ 347,365

$ 1,484,378

$ 1,034,535

$ 3,863,656 Fair value of originated MSRs 459,473

857,111

1,256,088

2,030,275 Gain on sale of loans, net 806,838

2,341,489

2,290,623

5,893,931 Loan servicing income (loss)













Servicing fee income 357,578

343,349

723,793

635,710 Change in fair value of MSRs (12,522)

(415,394)

441,858

(214,839) Loan servicing income (loss), net 345,056

(72,045)

1,165,651

420,871 Interest income













Interest income 79,196

86,645

169,737

181,890 Interest expense on funding facilities (42,706)

(64,378)

(84,403)

(132,222) Interest income, net 36,490

22,267

85,334

49,668 Other income 204,035

376,388

521,407

842,500 Total revenue, net 1,392,419

2,668,099

4,063,015

7,206,970 Expenses













Salaries, commissions and team member benefits 754,125

840,470

1,608,040

1,682,669 General and administrative expenses 229,706

262,815

505,563

554,234 Marketing and advertising expenses 231,522

306,685

559,580

627,528 Depreciation and amortization 24,780

20,589

45,822

35,893 Interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt 38,282

35,038

76,946

70,609 Other expenses 35,487

141,805

126,090

332,170 Total expenses 1,313,902

1,607,402

2,922,041

3,303,103 Income before income taxes 78,517

1,060,697

1,140,974

3,903,867 Provision for income taxes (18,761)

(24,047)

(44,610)

(89,879) Net income 59,756

1,036,650

1,096,364

3,813,988 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (56,341)

(975,530)

(1,039,237)

(3,629,166) Net income attributable to Rocket Companies $ 3,415

$ 61,120

$ 57,127

$ 184,822















Earnings per share of Class A common stock













Basic $ 0.03

$ 0.45

$ 0.47

$ 1.47 Diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.40

$ 0.43

$ 1.46















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 118,801,530

136,139,400

120,735,056

125,961,094 Diluted 1,971,741,764

1,991,267,972

1,973,624,016

132,100,103

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 915,363

$ 2,131,174 Restricted cash 68,721

80,423 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 12,402,869

19,323,568 Interest rate lock commitments ("IRLCs"), at fair value 309,497

538,861 Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value 6,657,758

5,385,613 Notes receivable and due from affiliates 9,799

9,753 Property and equipment, net 271,312

254,376 Deferred tax asset, net 520,553

572,049 Lease right of use assets 400,974

427,895 Forward commitments, at fair value 76,847

17,337 Loans subject to repurchase right from Ginnie Mae 1,376,747

1,918,032 Other assets 2,066,436

2,115,814 Total assets $ 25,076,876

$ 32,774,895 Liabilities and equity





Liabilities:





Funding facilities $ 7,647,154

$ 12,751,592 Other financing facilities and debt:





Lines of credit —

75,000 Senior Notes, net 4,025,230

4,022,491 Early buy out facility 1,153,902

1,896,784 Accounts payable 233,720

271,544 Lease liabilities 458,064

482,184 Forward commitments, at fair value 23,935

19,911 Investor reserves 90,230

78,888 Notes payable and due to affiliates 37,970

33,650 Tax receivable agreement liability 623,498

688,573 Loans subject to repurchase right from Ginnie Mae 1,376,747

1,918,032 Other liabilities 634,223

776,714 Total liabilities $ 16,304,673

$ 23,015,363 Equity





Class A common stock $ 1

$ 1 Class B common stock —

— Class C common stock —

— Class D common stock 19

19 Additional paid-in capital 225,702

287,558 Retained earnings 308,904

378,005 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (26)

81 Non-controlling interest 8,237,603

9,093,868 Total equity 8,772,203

9,759,532 Total liabilities and equity $ 25,076,876

$ 32,774,895

Summary Segment Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, ($ amounts in millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Direct to Consumer

Partner Network

Segments Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP Revenue, net $ 1,106

$ 177

$ 1,283

$ 109

$ 1,392 Less: Increase in MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) (267)

—

(267)

—

(267) Adjusted Revenue $ 839

$ 177

$ 1,016

$ 109

$ 1,125 Directly attributable expenses 609

96

705

104

809 Contribution margin(1) $ 229

$ 82

$ 311

$ 5

$ 316

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Direct to

Consumer

Partner

Network

Segments Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP revenue, net $ 2,221

$ 319

$ 2,540

$ 128

$ 2,668 Plus: Decrease in MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) 122

—

122

—

122 Adjusted Revenue $ 2,343

$ 319

$ 2,662

$ 128

$ 2,790 Directly attributable expenses 907

176

1,083

58

1,142 Contribution margin(1) $ 1,436

$ 143

$ 1,579

$ 70

$ 1,649

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Direct to

Consumer

Partner

Network

Segments Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP revenue, net

$ 3,341

$ 469

$ 3,810

$ 253

$ 4,063 Less: Increase in MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges)

(1,006)

—

(1,006)

—

(1,006) Adjusted Revenue

$ 2,335

$ 469

$ 2,804

$ 253

$ 3,057 Directly attributable expenses

1,479

216

1,694

223

1,918 Contribution margin(1)

$ 856

$ 253

$ 1,109

$ 30

$ 1,139























Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Direct to

Consumer

Partner

Network

Segments Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP revenue, net

$ 5,898

$ 1,042

$ 6,940

$ 267

$ 7,207 Less: Increase in MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges)

(377)

—

(377)

—

(377) Adjusted Revenue

$ 5,521

$ 1,042

$ 6,563

$ 267

$ 6,830 Directly attributable expenses

1,880

356

2,236

129

2,365 Contribution margin(1)

$ 3,641

$ 686

$ 4,326

$ 138

$ 4,465

(1) We measure the performance of the segments primarily on a contribution margin basis. Contribution margin is intended to measure the direct profitability of each

segment and is calculated as Adjusted Revenue less directly attributable expenses. Adjusted Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure described above. Directly

attributable expenses include salaries, commissions and team member benefits, general and administrative expenses, and other expenses, such as direct servicing

costs and origination costs.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Revenue Reconciliation ($ amounts in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total revenue, net $ 1,392

$ 2,668

$ 4,063

$ 7,207 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions

(net of hedges) (1) (267)

122

(1,006)

(377) Adjusted Revenue $ 1,125

$ 2,790

$ 3,057

$ 6,830

(1) Reflects changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and the effects of

contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation ($ amounts in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income attributable to Rocket Companies $ 3

$ 61

$ 57

$ 185 Net income impact from pro forma conversion of Class D

common shares to Class A common shares (1) 57

976

1,040

3,630 Adjustment to the provision for income tax (2) (1)

(240)

(243)

(881) Tax-effected net income (2) 60

797

855

2,934 Share-based compensation expense (3) 61

41

128

83 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net

of hedges) (4) (267)

122

(1,006)

(377) Litigation accrual (5) —

—

—

15 Career transition program (6) 61

—

61

— Change in Tax receivable agreement liability(7) (24)

—

(24)

— Tax impact of adjustments (8) 41

(41)

211

69 Other tax adjustments (9) 1

1

2

2 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (67)

$ 921

$ 226

$ 2,726

(1) Reflects net income to Class A common stock from pro forma exchange and conversion of corresponding shares of our Class D common shares held by non-

controlling interest holders as of June 30, 2022 and 2021.



(2) Rocket Companies will be subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state, local and Canadian taxes with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable

income of Holdings. The adjustment to the provision for income tax reflects the effective tax rates below, assuming the Issuer owns 100% of the non-voting common

interest units of Holdings. The effective income tax rate for Adjusted Net Income (Loss) was 24.51% for June 30, 2022 and 24.87% for June 30, 2021.



(3) The three and six months ended June 30, 2022 amounts exclude the impact of the career transition program.



(4) Reflects changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and the effects of

contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs.



(5) Reflects legal accrual related to a specific legal matter.



(6) Reflects net expenses associated with compensation package, healthcare coverage, career transition services, and accelerated vesting of certain equity awards.



(7) Reflects changes in estimates of tax rates and other variables of the Tax receivable agreement liability.



(8) Tax impact of adjustments gives effect to the income tax related to share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions,

litigation accrual, career transition program and the change in Tax receivable agreement liability at the above described effective tax rates for each quarter.



(9) Represents tax benefits due to the amortization of intangible assets and other tax attributes resulting from the purchase of Holdings units, net of payment

obligations under Tax Receivable Agreement.

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Reconciliation ($ in millions, except per share)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Diluted weighted average Class A Common shares outstanding 1,971,741,764

1,991,267,972

1,973,624,016

132,100,103 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D shares (1) —

—

—

1,858,812,080 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,971,741,764

1,991,267,972

1,973,624,016

1,990,912,183















Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (67)

$ 921

$ 226

$ 2,726 Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.03)

$ 0.46

$ 0.11

$ 1.37

(1) Reflects the proforma exchange and conversion of non-dilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Class D

common shares were anti-dilutive and therefore included in the proforma conversion of Class D shares in the table above. For the three and six months ended June

30, 2022 and the three months ended June 30, 2021, Class D common shares were dilutive and are included in the dilutive weighted average Class A common shares

outstanding in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ amounts in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net income $ 60

$ 1,037

$ 1,096

$ 3,814 Interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt 38

35

77

71 Income tax provision 19

24

45

90 Depreciation and amortization 25

21

46

36 Share-based compensation expense (1) 61

41

128

83 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of

hedges) (2) (267)

122

(1,006)

(377) Litigation accrual (3) —

—

—

15 Career transition program (4) 61

—

61

$ — Change in Tax receivable agreement liability (5) (24)

—

(24)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ (27)

$ 1,279

$ 423

$ 3,731

(1) The three and six months ended June 30, 2022 amounts exclude the impact of the career transition program.



(2) Reflects changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and the effects of

contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs.



(3) Reflects legal accrual related to a specific legal matter.



(4) Reflects net expenses associated with compensation package, healthcare coverage, career transition services, and accelerated vesting of certain equity awards.



(5) Reflects changes in estimates of tax rates and other variables of the Tax receivable agreement liability.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA (collectively "our non-GAAP financial measures") as non-GAAP measures which management believes provide useful information to investors. We believe that the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may define our non-GAAP financial measures differently, and as a result, our measures of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures provide indicators of performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period, and management relies on these measures for planning and forecasting of future periods. Additionally, these measures allow management to compare our results with those of other companies that have different financing and capital structures.

We define "Adjusted Revenue" as total revenues net of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges). We define "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" as tax-effected earnings before share-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges), a litigation accrual, career transition program, change in Tax receivable agreement liability, and the tax effects of those adjustments as applicable. We define "Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share" as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the diluted weighted average number of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the pro forma exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt, income tax, and depreciation and amortization, net of the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges), share-based compensation expense, a litigation accrual, career transition program, and change in Tax receivable agreement liability. We exclude from each of our non-GAAP financial measures the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges) as this represents a non-cash non-realized adjustment to our total revenues, reflecting changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operation. We also exclude effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs. Adjusted EBITDA includes Interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of Interest income, net, as these expenses are a direct cost driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Our definitions of each of our non-GAAP financial measures allows us to add back certain cash and non-cash charges, and deduct certain gains that are included in calculating Total revenues, net, Net income attributable to Rocket Companies or Net income. However, these expenses and gains vary greatly, and are difficult to predict. From time to time in the future, we may include or exclude other items if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors. In the first and second quarter of 2022, we revised our definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to also exclude the cash portion of share-based compensation expenses and the career transition program, respectively, as these expenses do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance. Comparative periods presented to the extent impacted were updated.

Although we use our non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because they do not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business. Our non-GAAP financial measures can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. Our presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. Some of these limitations are: (a) they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt; (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements; and (d) they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. We compensate for these limitations by using our non-GAAP financial measures along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. See below for reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this document and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document and in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Auto, Rocket Loans, Rocket Money (formerly known as Truebill), Rocket Solar, Rocket Mortgage Canada (formerly known as Edison Financial), Lendesk, Core Digital Media, Rocket Central and Rock Connections.

Rocket Companies' mission is to be the best at creating certainty in life's most complex moments so that its clients can live their dreams. The Company helps clients achieve the dream of home ownership and financial freedom through industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies ranked #7 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 and has placed in the top third of the list for 19 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.

1 "GAAP" stands for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. Please see the sections of this document titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations" for more information on the Company's non-GAAP measures and its share count. Certain figures in the tables throughout this document may not foot due to rounding.

2 We measure the performance of the Direct to Consumer and Partner Network segments primarily on a contribution margin basis. Contribution margin is intended to measure the direct profitability of each segment and is calculated as Adjusted Revenue less directly attributable expenses. Directly attributable expenses include salaries, commissions and team member benefits, general and administrative expenses, and other expenses, such as direct servicing costs and origination costs. A loan is considered "sold" when it is sold to investors on the secondary market. We previously referred to "sold" loans as "funded" loans. See "Summary Segment Results" section later in this document and the footnote on "Segments" in the "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Company's forthcoming filing on Form 10-Q for more information.

