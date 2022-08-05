Teen Social Entrepreneur Michael Platt's Book Michaels Desserts to Launch "Our Tomorrow" Series in Fall 2022

Our Tomorrow: Inspiring, Uplifting, and Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen-year-old Michael C. Platt's highly anticipated cookbook Michaels Desserts (Mixed Media Resources; Paperback/eBook; On Sale: Nov. 1, 2022; $19.95; ISBN: 978-1684620470) will be the first title in the Our Tomorrow series published by Mixed Media Resources LLC, The Oracle Group International announced today. The food justice advocate will debut as the first of four authors in a groundbreaking series created to amplify the voices of teen activists using their gifts to make the world a better place.

Within his cookbook, Michael C. Platt tells the incredible story of how baking helped him manage epileptic seizures after his disability diagnosis at nine years old. Michael remains one of the premier teen bakers in the country and turned his passion for dishing out delectable sweets into a business and charity.

In Michaels Desserts, he shares the inspiration behind his advocacy to end food insecurity and gives tips for ensuring people have access to food in their communities. Featuring over 44 easy-to-do recipes named after notable historical figures, including Michael's signature Freedom Fighter Cupcakes, this fun, accessible cookbook is perfect for kids learning how to bake or anyone who wants to discover delicious dessert recipes.

Michael has been featured in the Kids Baking Championship on Food Network, Capital Gazette, WUSA9 news, CBS News, PGCTV News, TEDx Talks, Good Morning America, CNN, Washington Post, People.com, Guideposts, and more.

The Our Tomorrow book series is geared toward middle school readers, assembling a diverse lineup of bright young social entrepreneurs, global community leaders, and activists who share their inspirational stories and provide ideas for solving today's challenges for the promise of a better tomorrow.

Distributed by Union Square Books. Publicity is in partnership with The Oracle Group International. "Consciously founded, The Oracle Group International creates opportunities to celebrate diverse voices and empower future writers and literary activists to use 'the power of the pen," says CEO Mocha Ochoa. "I am honored to partner with the Our Tomorrow series to assist in the building and implementation of this new initiative." Upcoming releases include Books N Bros by Sidney Keys III and Kindness Is My Hobby by Ruby Kate Chitsey.

Mixed Media Resources LLC is an industry leader in the world of craft and DIY books, publishing widely distributed book and booklet titles in knitting, crochet, drawing, adult coloring, and cartooning. In 2022, MMR created Our Tomorrow, an inspirational book series geared toward middle schoolers and written by teen activists who are actively engaged in bringing positive change to the world.

The Oracle Group International is a globally recognized literary public relations and marketing agency that specializes in producing events that promote literacy. Our primary focus is to connect authors with events that engage and uplift the local, national, and global communities. https://theoraclegroupinc.co/

Information (under construction):

http://www.ourtomorrowbooks.com/

PHOTO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0803-s2p-Michaels-Desserts-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Oracle Group International