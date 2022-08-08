Volition Appoints DXOCRO to Spearhead U.S. FDA Strategy

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has appointed Diagnostic Oncology CRO, LLC ("DXOCRO") to undertake development and clinical validation studies for its Nu.Q® product portfolio in the United States.

DXOCRO will conduct large-scale finding studies across multiple sites in the U.S. using Volition's Nu.Q® NETs and Nu.Q® Cancer tests to determine clinical utility in sepsis and cancer. Volition anticipates that subsequent studies will investigate the chosen intended use claims of the tests, with the objective to gain clearance, authorization, or approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") and allow the tests to be marketed in the U.S.

Sharon Ballesteros, U.S. Head of Quality and Development Process at Volition, said: "DXOCRO is a leading contract research organization specializing in the commercialization of diagnostic biomarker technologies. They are an ideal partner for us as we develop our FDA strategy in the United States.

"DXOCRO will spearhead both our clinical product development and our regulatory program in the United States, and seek to establish clinical utility for our Nu.Q® products. Through multi-site development studies, they will help us demonstrate how our Nucleosomics™ technology can directly benefit patients and support our application to the FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program and a Pre-submission anticipated in 2023."

Thomas Soriano, President and Chief Executive of DXOCRO, said: "We're delighted to be working with Volition, providing support and acting as the company's regulatory and clinical affairs team in the U.S. Volition's technology has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes in those diagnosed with sepsis or cancer. Through the conduct of Volition's clinical validation studies, we hope to validate a broad range of potential Nu.Q® products and support Volition's U.S. commercialization strategy."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics and monitoring but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics and monitoring.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

About DXOCRO

Diagnostic Oncology CRO, LLC ("DXOCRO") has been engaged in providing professional services to biotechnology, therapeutic, medical device, and in vitro diagnostic ("IVD") medical device developers and manufacturers, as well as users of such devices such as laboratories since 1997. DXOCRO provides assistance with tactical and strategic issues related to marketing claims, reimbursement, and regulatory requirements, including the design and conduct of clinical studies and trials to developers, manufacturers and users of medical diagnostic devices. DXOCRO's laboratory also provides testing services for novel and existing IVD's. DXOCRO has participated in more than 150 successful 510(k) clearances, de novo authorizations, pre-market approvals, and emergency use authorizations granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). DXOCRO is located in Oxford, Connecticut – United States.

