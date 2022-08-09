Eide Bailly & Conservis Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Advice to the Farm

Ag industry leaders collaborate to bridge the gap between digital farm data & financial insights

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservis, a global leader in solutions-driven farm management systems (FMS), and Eide Bailly, a top 25 CPA and consulting firm, announce a partnership to promote deeper understanding around the benefits of farm data optimization and the related financial decision-making strategies on the farm.

Steve Troyer of Eide Bailly and Scott Schmidt of Conservis connect at the AICPA & CIMA Agriculture Industry Conference in Dever, CO the week of August 8, 2022 (PRNewswire)

Conservis and Eide Bailly believe accurate, insightful financial advice requires the kind of data that an FMS provides.

The revolution surrounding agriculture data, beyond spreadsheets, is here to stay. Conservis is providing clients with real-time farm data across the operation, including per acre and per bushel breakouts, revenue by crop, and instant snapshots of grain contracts.

"CPA firms can help growers extract maximum value from farm data," said Scott Schmidt, Conservis VP of Business Development & Partnerships. "When a grower shares their FMS data, it allows the CPA to provide better informed and more comprehensive insights that improves fiscal planning and optimizes outcomes."

Producers can share timely reports with their CPAs on anything from inventory to land rental expenses, resulting in a comprehensive financial picture. Conservis and Eide Bailly believe that accurate, insightful financial advice requires this kind of data that an FMS provides.

"Growers are fantastic at taking care of their crops," said Steve Troyer, Eide Bailly CPA, Partner-in-Charge of Ag producers. "Why should they spend extra hours on paperwork and bookkeeping? CPAs can help them interpret their FMS data, empowering them to make timely, insightful decisions."

The collaboration is an opportunity to bridge the gap between farm data and farm decisions while emphasizing the unique strengths of both organizations. With real-time data from Conservis, Eide Bailly can help clients better interpret data, make analyses, and ultimately enhance their financial decisions.

About Eide Bailly

Eide Bailly is a top 25 CPA and consulting firm. The firm's CPAs and business advisors work with clients to imagine what's possible and bring that vision to life when planning in an ever-changing environment, navigating complex compliance requirements, optimizing operations, investing in digital transformation, and simply asking what comes next.

About Conservis

Conservis is a global powerhouse in farm management software, providing both row and permanent crop growers the digital tools and information needed for success. The web and mobile platforms deliver comprehensive planning tools, real-time data capture, and insightful analytics to support better decision making and efficient reporting.

Conservis Logo (PRNewsfoto/Conservis) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conservis