J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO)

Unifies two industry-leading growth strategies into one actively managed ETF

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) today announced the launch of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO), an actively managed style pure growth ETF that seeks to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy follows a bottom-up approach and aims to identify companies with growth potential that is underappreciated by the market.

Priced at an expense ratio of 0.44%, JGRO leverages the breadth and depth of the entire J.P. Morgan Growth Platform and leverages two flagship strategies on the platform, JPMorgan Large Cap Growth, a style pure approach which utilizes price momentum, and JPMorgan Growth Advantage, which is anchored in large cap but has flexibility to invest down cap. Blending these two fundamental approaches with unique characteristics results in one ETF solution that seeks opportunities across the growth landscape.

"As investors look to navigate today's unique market environment, JGRO provides access to opportunities across J.P. Morgan's Growth Platform, combined with the benefits of the active ETF structure," said Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We are excited to add JGRO to our range of active capabilities, uniting two of the industry's most experienced growth management teams to deliver a solution aimed at providing long-term capital appreciation while delivering risk-adjusted returns."

The fund is managed by Giri Devulapally, Timothy Parton and Felise Agranoff, all of whom are Managing Directors and Portfolio Managers that bring decades of investment experience and have successfully managed through various market cycles. They are supported by a well-resourced team of dedicated growth research analysts which average 16 years of experience. The entire growth team collectively oversees more than $93b in assets.

JGRO compliments the firm's existing style pure offerings, including JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA), an active equity ETF managed by Clare Hart, Scott Blasdell, David Silberman and Andrew Brandon.

The addition of JGRO brings J.P. Morgan Asset Management's full U.S. suite of ETFs to 45 products with more than $81 billion in assets under management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in the U.S. with respect to AUM 1 and number one in net active flows across active ETFs in the U.S. for 20212. JPMorgan's Active ETFs were also recently named "ETF Suite of the Year" by With Intelligence3 as part of their annual Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards.

Portfolio Manager Biographies:

Giri Devulapally, managing director, is a portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2003, Giri is the lead portfolio manager for the J.P. Morgan Large Cap Growth Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Giri worked for T. Rowe Price for six years, where he was an analyst specializing in technology and telecommunications. Giri received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from the University of Chicago. He is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.

Timothy Parton, managing director, is a portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1986, Tim has managed a variety of Small and Mid-Cap portfolios over his tenure. Tim has been managing the J.P. Morgan Mid Cap Growth Strategy since November 2001 and the J.P. Morgan Growth Advantage Strategy since its inception in September 2005. In addition, Tim is a manager on the J.P. Morgan Equity Focus and Mid Cap Equity Strategies. Tim holds a B.Sc. in Economics and Accounting from the University of Bristol in England. He is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute, and a is CFA charterholder.

Felise Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a portfolio manager for the J.P. Morgan Growth Advantage, Mid Cap Growth and Mid Cap Equity Strategies. As a research analyst for the growth team Felise covered industrials, financials and business services. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and is a CFA charterholder. Felise is an industry-recognized portfolio manager, having been named to Citywire's "Top Female Portfolio Managers in the U.S" in 20214, and is a member of Citywire's Amplify "Equities Elite", a list of 421 top fund managers in the asset management industry 5.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.5 trillion (as of June 30, 2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

1 Data according to ETFdb.com as of 8/8/2022.

2 Data according to Bloomberg as of 8/8/2022.

3 The 2022 With Intelligence Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards were judged on 2021 performance and flows.

4 According to Citywire's list of "20 top female portfolio managers in the US" (June 2021)

5 CItywire Amplify was launched in 2022, naming Felice Agranoff to the list of 421 names.

