ENNISMORE CONTINUES TO GROW ITS WELLNESS OFFERINGS THROUGH ITS LATEST PARTNERSHIP WITH SAINT JAMES TEA

Select Ennismore properties in Miami and Los Angeles will serve the organic iced tea brand, in the newly launched beverage's first-ever hotel collaboration.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, today announces a partnership with Saint James Tea - a new, sustainably-packaged organic line of ready-to-drink teas with a mission to better the community. The collaboration – created by Ennismore's Partnership Studio - will see Saint James Tea featured in minibars across Ennismore's Mondrian Los Angeles and Miami properties comprising: SLS South Beach, Hyde Midtown, SLS Brickell and SLS LUX Brickell. Saint James Tea will also be served in SLS South Beach's two iconic outlets, Hyde Beach and Katsuya.

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnerships Officer & EVP of Brand Marketing, Ennismore said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Saint James Tea and the brand's industry expert founders to bring our discerning travelers a new drink that they can feel great about drinking. Whether in-room or on the go throughout our hotels, we know guests will love the great flavors of these drinks as well as the positive message behind the Saint James Tea brand."

"We are delighted to introduce guests in Los Angeles and Miami to our clean and refreshing iced teas. We found synergy with Ennismore as, like Saint James Tea, the hospitality brand prioritizes wellness and social responsibility - making the venues the perfect match for our first hotel partnership," says Brad Neumann, President of Saint James Tea.

The new partnership is Saint James Tea's first hotel collaboration since its launch in winter 2021, elevating the health and wellness experience for guests. With only 20 calories and four grams of sugar, the refreshment comes in Tetra Paks created with low carbon materials and made of 70% paper from responsibly managed forests. The fresh flavors are Original Green Tea, Blueberry & Raspberry, Passion Fruit & Peach, and Pineapple & Mango.

Created by an entrepreneurial dream team - including AriZona Iced Tea co-founder John Ferolito, and fashion designer Jon Buscemi - Saint James Tea is a healthy beverage option that has minimal environmental impact. Named in honor of an inspirational figure in Ferolito's career, Father James Haggerty, the product has a shelf life of 24 months as the packaging eliminates exposure to air and light. The preservative-free tea has quickly become a success in the beverage industry.

The brand further differentiates themselves as they have a mission to give back, uplift, and inspire. #WhoIsYourSaintJames is an initiative that allows individuals to empower and recognize those who are helping better the community; this derives from Father Haggerty's desire to improve the lives of those around him. Ennismore and Saint James Tea's relationship will continue to grow and include future activations, pop-ups, and sampling opportunities to further encompass this mission throughout the year.

Ennismore's Partnership Studio continues to expand its strategic partnerships with international brands – including Fortune 500 - across automotive, communications, beverage and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This new partnership builds on existing collaborations with Barilla, Danone, Chase Sapphire, Lincoln Motor Company, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB, Y7 Studio and Malin + Goetz.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution. Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 101 operating properties and a further 137 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the center of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations unit.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_. ennismore.com

ABOUT SAINT JAMES TEA

Saint James Tea is a sustainably-packaged organic line of ready-to-drink teas with a mission to better the community. The healthy and great-tasting products are beneficial for people and the planet.

Learn more at http://www.saintjamesicedtea.com or on Instagram, @SaintJamesIcedTea.

