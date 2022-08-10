G.A. Wintzer & Son Selects Revolutionary New Technology from e2 companies to Drive Increased Reliability with Onsite Power Supply

e2 Companies and affiliate Palm Energy LLC will deliver seamless resiliency and energy cost savings for G.A. Wintzer & Son with a fully integrated Virtual Utility®

DAYTON, Ohio and FORT MEYERS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G.A. Wintzer & Son, a leading provider of animal feed ingredients and recycling for agriculture, today announced its selection of e2 Companies' R3Di® system that will increase the resilience of its onsite power supply. The partnership continues an important legacy of growth and innovation for G.A. Wintzer & Son, a family owned and operated company since 1848, by enabling reduced environmental impacts and lower carbon emissions through the use of the new onsite R3Di® system.

e2Companies (PRNewswire)

Palm Energy LLC, a subsidiary of e2 Companies, will install three megawatts of power with the R3Di® system at G.A. Wintzer & Son's main processing plant in Wapakoneta , OH. The revolutionary new R3Di® system delivers a secure and stable source of power that sets a new standard in the industry and is adaptable for a wide range of renewable energy. This technology, combined with Palm Energy's Network Operations Center (NOC) for 24x7 asset monitoring and deployment, creates the industry's first Virtual Utility®, an independent source of power which optimizes the existing grid and reduces utility dependence. The estimated completion date for the full installation at G.A. Wintzer & Son is March 2023 .

"The resilience and quality of our power supply is paramount for our business," said Andy Walters, vice president, G.A. Wintzer & Son. "Our equipment requires a consistent frequency and voltage, which has been susceptible to surges and dips from our local utility. The R3Di® system is the ideal solution for us because it will stabilize our power supply, drive more efficiency and cost savings."

Frank Lettieri , senior vice president of e2 Companies' Palm Energy LLC, said, "The optimization of our current power grid depends on partnerships with customers like G.A. Wintzer & Son. This is a multi-generational family owned business that represents the core values of innovation and industrial strength in our country. G.A. Wintzer & Son deserves a power supply that reflects those same values."

About G.A. Wintzer & Son Co.

Family owned and operated since 1848, G.A. Wintzer & Son Co., has not forgotten what it truly means to provide our customers with the best service available in our industry. We specialize in the purchase and removal of used cooking oil, meat scraps and animal co-products from small restaurants, large restaurant chains, butcher shops, food processing facilities and large commercial food manufacturers. We prevent these materials from reaching our nations already overcrowded landfills and recycle them back into usable products that can be used to feed livestock or even power vehicles.

To learn more about G.A. Wintzer & Son Co. please visit www.gawintzer.com

About e2 Companies and Palm Energy, LLC

e2 Companies was founded in 2009 to innovate products faster, and has gradually expanded its range of solutions, services, and geographic footprint.

Today, e2 Companies offers the first vertically integrated Virtual Utility® for power generation, distribution, and energy economics in the marketplace. e2's innovative technology, combined with the industry expertise of Palm Energy LLC, delivers top-notch performance and unprecedented value for customers. e2 Companies is an ISO 26000 ESG focused organization, committed to delivering energy resiliency, reliability, and efficiency, helping companies stay ahead in the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

To learn more about e2 Companies, visit www.e2companies.com , www.PalmEnergyLLC.com or follow via social media @e2companies and @PalmEnergyLLC.

Investor Contact

Investors should please contact Alexis Khazzam at alexis.khazzam@e2companies.com with any inquiries.

Contact: Neil Cowan

844-397-2692

neil.cowan@e2companies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE E2